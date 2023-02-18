NFC Notes: Eagles, Packers, Aaron Rodgers, Vikings

Eagles

The big question for the Eagles after their Super Bowl loss will be if the team is built to last, like people inside the organization believe, or if Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is right and they compromised their future to compete this year. The truth might be somewhere in the middle. Plenty of core players remain under contract for 2023, including most of the offense. But there are also a ton of pending free agents, including nine starters. The list includes C Jason Kelce, DT Fletcher Cox, S C.J. Gardner-Johnson, and CB James Bradberry, and the Eagles have limited cap space. It’s a foregone conclusion that not everyone will be back.

“I know we have some free agents. There will be time to discuss that,” Eagles HC Nick Sirianni said via FOX Sports’ Ralph Vacchiano. “But I know we’ve got a good nucleus of guys back to continue to build on. As a team, this one stings. This one hurts. We will no doubt get better from it. We’ve got a good young quarterback that’s played a phenomenal year, a good offensive line, good defense. We know we have the right people in place.”

Packers Former Packers reporter Bob McGinn said recently on a podcast with Tyler Dunne of GoLongTD.com that he is “totally convinced” QB Aaron Rodgers will not be back with the team next year. “They are done with Rodgers,” McGinn said in a podcast with Tyler Dunne of GoLongTD.com. “He’s not coming back. I mean, they’re disgusted with him, and they’re done with him. And they’re moving on.”

Vikings

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated expects Kirk Cousins to continue as the Vikings’ quarterback in 2023 and thinks Minnesota will consider doing another one-year extension.

to continue as the Vikings’ quarterback in 2023 and thinks Minnesota will consider doing another one-year extension. Breer also thinks the Vikings will be a “quiet contender” at quarterback in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Breer could easily see Minnesota taking Florida QB Anthony Richardson if he fell to them at No. 24 overall.