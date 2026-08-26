NFC Notes: Eagles QB2 Competition, Von Miller, Cowboys, Giants

Cowboys

The Cowboys signed OLB Von Miller, who is entering the 16th year of his career. Dallas owner Jerry Jones said the veteran edge rusher was a recommendation from consultant B.T. Jordan.

“You get someone that’s been there and done that,” Jones said, via Tommy Yarish of the team’s site. “He trains with our consulting trainer [B.T. Jordan]. And boy, [Jordan] had been telling us for all this past year, ‘Boy if we could get [Miller],’ he knew first hand because he works with him all the time and knew that he could help us. And of course, that trainer is working with all of our guys. We feel real good… We’ve really been communicating with him for a lot of weeks here. [Jordan] couldn’t say enough good things about what kind of shape he’s in, how much quickness he has, how he thought he could really help us.”

Jones mentioned that they are still open to making a substantive move for their roster.

“Yes, if we had an opportunity, I would be…” Jones said. “It’s as much about what I think of where we are, which I’m more positive than when we started camp, seriously, about what our chances are. And so I think if we saw an opportunity to take a little of the future and put it on this team, I’d do it if it would help us.”

Jones reiterated that he still has eyes on making big additions.

“I’m even more excited today then I was when we started camp that our team is going to be one that if we can have some things go right for us, avoid some injury, we could really be something that we all want to be, and that’s a team that’s competing for the big game. Bottom line is, the answer is yes. If we saw something that would help us anyplace, we’d do it.”

Eagles

The Eagles have a competition on their hands for the backup quarterback job this summer. Philadelphia traded for veteran Andy Dalton this offseason, which was a slight surprise because they already had Tanner McKee seemingly entrenched in the role. Dalton got the start in the preseason opener, but Eagles HC Nick Sirianni says that shouldn’t be an indicator of the state of the competition.

“Nothing’s decided there as far as who’s the two, who’s the three,” Sirianni said via The Athletic’s Zach Berman. “Andy’s played a lot of football. … Tanner’s had two starts. That’s just how we decided to go today. Been rotating with them in practice. I think both of them have continued to grow within the offense.”

McKee isn’t trying to worry too much about the reps and splits, both of which have been pretty even for both quarterbacks throughout camp.

“I’ll let the coaches decide that,” McKee said. “My job is to go out and play when I’m put on field, so how that’s going, I’m going to put in the work, I’m going to do the extra stuff. I’m going to do everything to have my case of why I believe I should be the backup.”

Dalton mentioned he was told a couple of days before the game that he would start, and reiterated that he understands it’s still a competition with nothing final decided: “I don’t know where this whole thing is going to go. We’ll see how it’s going to go next week.” (Berman)

Giants

Giants OC Matt Nagy identified third-round WR Malachi Fields as a player who has stood out during training camp.

“It’s impressive. He’s a kid that, literally every install that we do, run and pass, he’s a kid that when you’re walking up in front of the group and you’re teaching, his eyes never leave you. Never. I mean, he wants to know everything. Then he gets on the field and he does almost everything right. And then he’s talented,” Nagy said, via Giants Wire. “I think a lot of him, and I think Chad Hall’s done a hell of a job with him.”

Giants HC John Harbaugh said Fields didn’t play like a rookie and was impressed with his ability to play not only on offense but special teams as well.

“I thought he played all around really well,” Harbaugh said, via Giants Wire. “He did some things on special teams, which was cool to see. He practices that every day really well. He blocked exceptionally well in the run game as a wide receiver in some of those insert blocks and going to get to safeties and things like that, tremendously. Thought he ran his routes really well. Even when he didn’t get the ball, the routes were run correctly. Right depths, right amount of steps, right splits. All those things that make so much of a difference that, really honestly, we need to clean up across the board to present better pictures for our quarterback. He did all those things really well. He didn’t play like a rookie out there. It was really fun to see. Now, hey, keep getting better.”