NFC Notes: Eagles, Rams, Seahawks

Eagles

The Athletic’s Zach Berman noticed how Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie referred to both QBs Carson Wentz and Jalen Hurts as “assets” and thinks it’s telling in regards to their future with the team:

The full quote from Lurie: "On the quarterback situation, we've got two really interesting assets. They are both young. They are both hungry. They are terrific people, very different and terrific people. A coach is going to have options. A coach is going to have an ability to fix what he feels is necessary in our offense and have a potential star in Carson and a potential star in Jalen. That gives us an asset, also, so that if we end up deciding on one some day, the other is a really good asset."

In an ideal world, the next head coach comes with a plan to fix Wentz given the investment the team has made in him. But Berman writes he wouldn’t rule out a trade of Hurts if the Eagles can recoup their second-round investment at the minimum.

Berman adds that he doesn’t think the two return in a quarterback competition, and that if the Eagles bring back Wentz it’s with a commitment to him as the starter.

Eagles OL coach Jeff Stoutland has been connected to Alabama’s vacancy at OL coach, as he and HC Nick Saban go way back. (Bruce Feldman)

However, Stoutland remains under contract with the Eagles for the time being, though the team obviously is in flux with no head coach at the moment. (Mike Kaye)

Rams

If the Rams take nothing else out of 2020, they at least hope to have found a long-term kicker. After cycling through a number of options early in the season, they landed on K Matt Gay in Week 11 and he solidified his hold on the job down the stretch. He finished the year 14-16 on field goal attempts and a perfect 16-16 on extra points.

“Man, he is Mr. Automatic as of late,” Rams HC Sean McVay said via Pro Football Talk. “He’s done a great job and it looks like we found our guy for a long time, really for the future.”

Goff says he is feeling a lot better in terms of how the ball is coming out of his hand, his grip and functionality. Goff added that the screws will have to stay in his thumb “until he is six feet underground.” (Jourdan Rodrigue)

The Rams will become the first team to receive two compensatory third-round picks under the league’s minority hiring initiative following the Lions’ selection of Brad Holmes as their next general manager. (Adam Schefter)

The Rams have ruled out QB John Wolford (neck) this week, meaning Jared Goff will start. (Eric Williams)

That would leave Blake Bortles as the backup and McVay added they'd consider having Bryce Perkins active as a third quarterback. (Rodrigue)

McVay said WR Cooper Kupp (knee) could miss all of practice this week but is expected to be ready for Saturday's NFC Divisional round. (Jourdan Rodrigue)

(knee) could miss all of practice this week but is expected to be ready for Saturday’s NFC Divisional round. (Jourdan Rodrigue) The Rams are bringing in LS Colin Holba for a visit this week. (Aaron Wilson)

