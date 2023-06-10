NFC Notes: Eddie Goldman, Jaycee Horn, Falcons, Panthers, Packers

Falcons

It’s been an interesting past few years for Falcons DT Eddie Goldman, who somehow remains in the NFL despite having played just 14 games over the past three seasons. Goldman opted out of the 2020 pandemic season, finished out his contract with the Bears in 2021, then signed with the Falcons last July before abruptly retiring two weeks later. That wasn’t the end, though, as the Falcons retained his contractual rights on their reserve-retired list and reinstated him to the team this March. Falcons HC Arthur Smith says Goldman is a player they have a plan for, including getting him back on the field.

“There’s a return to play plan that we’ve been in contact with Eddie,” Smith said via Scott Bair of the team website. “If we didn’t trust Eddie, we wouldn’t have kept him. We’re excited, but we have to make sure we’re smart about that return to play. I think when you’ve missed that amount of time, you can’t all of a sudden expect to play 100 plays the first practice of training camp. So, there’s a progression there. We’re aware. We’re constantly looking at that, no different than a guy coming off injury…

“We’re trying to be smart. We know we’re planning to play 20-21 games. So, when you do that, we need to be ready to roll September 10 and need to be playing our best football at the end of the year. That goal is in mind. With all of our players, we have different plans. We’ll be smart with Eddie, but we’re excited that he’s still here.”

Panthers

Panthers CB Jaycee Horn commented on finishing his first two professional seasons in Carolina on injured reserve.

“Obviously, I can’t control some of the injuries I had. That’s nobody’s fault, here or there,” Horn said, via Joseph Person of TheAthletic.com. “I’ve got to be available, be on the field, and goals like that — that stuff will take care of itself with playing good football. . . . We play a dangerous sport. I just had bad luck these first two years. So hopefully I can stay on the field this next year.”

Horn suffered a recent injury that will keep him out until training camp.

Packers

Packers WR Samori Toure is ready to take another step forward in his development in 2023.

“I feel like I’ve made a big jump. I think that’s something that’s been consistent with me, even throughout college,” Toure said, via Packers Wire. “I’ve been able to make a lot of progress throughout each year. It’s just a matter of being comfortable in the system…It’s about learning from your mistakes…I think I can build on what I did last year.”

With the third wide receiver targets up for grabs, Toure hopes to make a bigger mark on the team’s offense.

“I’m grateful for being able to see the field at all last year and for the opportunities that I did have,” Toure said. “Obviously I would have liked more, but that’s my chance this year to build on that and be more involved.”