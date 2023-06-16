NFC Notes: Eddie Jackson, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

Bears HC Matt Eberflus said S Eddie Jackson is working hard to return from his Lisfranc injury and appears to be in “really good shape.”

“Eddie has worked his tail off to get back to where he is,” Eberflus said, via Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times. “He’s in really good shape for working with the rehab staff. I want to commend those guys, the training staff, of getting him back — and commend Eddie also for the hard work that he’s put in to get to this point.”

Eberflus has been impressed by Jackson’s work ethic and is confident the safety will respond well to the adversity.

“It just impressed me, with his work ethic,” Eberflus said. “And the ability to handle adversities. And he’s had that throughout his whole career. Coming out of college he had that. He’s had that in some different avenues in his life. He’s just a strong man. I just commend him for standing on solid ground. He’s done a really good job of coming back from that. He looks at adversity as opportunity. And I think that’s a great way to look at it — when you see adversity hits, he sees opportunity to show greatness and to get stronger.”

Bears’ fellow S Jaquan Brisker said Jackson has taken on a leadership role and is teaching him a lot about coverages.

“He just came in [last year] and took the leadership role and taught me a lot of things,” Brisker said. “Showed me a lot of things about different quarterbacks, different formations and things like that. So it was huge last year.”

Lions

Lions HC Dan Campbell said DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson has “contagious energy” that resonates throughout the team’s locker room.

“Look, he’s got contagious energy,” Campbell said, via Lions Wire. “As long as it’s not affecting your job and you stay focused on the job at hand — one of the reasons C.J. is that way is because that’s how he gets his engine going. In turn, that just spills out into the offense or your teammates. You can’t help — the level of intensity, it raises. I think that makes everybody around you better. And more competitive.”

Packers

Packers HC Matt LaFleur said the team is exploring ways to get RB Tyler Goodson more involved offensively.

“Tyler’s done a nice job. We’ve used him in a variety of different ways, whether it’s out as a receiver or in the backfield,” LaFleur said, via Packers Wire. “He’s an explosive player and he’s got really good hands.”

LaFleur added that Goodson has matured since this time last year and credit RB Aaron Jones and RB A.J. Dillon for helping mentor him.

“I think he’s a guy that has really matured over the course of a year,” LaFleur said. “He’s got a much better grasp of the expectations of what it takes to be a pro. He’s got two great examples in that (running back) room…I think that’s a huge help in that room.”