NFC Notes: Ejiro Evero, Bryce Young, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

- According to Over the Cap, veteran CB Antonio Hamilton‘s contract with Atlanta will include a base salary of $1,210,000, a signing bonus of $167,500, a guaranteed salary of $985,000, and will carry a cap number of $1,152,500.
- Georgia State OT Travis Glover attended the Falcons’ local pro day. (Justin Melo)
- Florida State DE Jared Verse took an official 30 visit with the Falcons. (Ryan Fowler)
- Kentucky RB Ray Davis has an official 30 visit with the Falcons. (Dane Brugler)
- Alabama CB Terrion Arnold took an official 30 visit with the Falcons. (Billy Marshall)
- According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, Georgia WR Ladd McConkey was in attendance at the Falcons’ local pro day.
- ESPN’s Matt Miller cites an evaluator with the Panthers who expressed an urgency to surround QB Bryce Young with weapons: “If we want to keep our jobs, we’ll get him some help.”
- Miller says South Carolina WR Xavier Legette and Florida State WR Keon Coleman are two prospects to watch with one of Carolina’s two second-round picks.
- LSU DT Maason Smith posted on social media he was at the Panthers’ facility, likely for an official visit. (Twitter)
- Clemson DT Ruke Orhorhoro also posted on social media that he was at the team facility. (Twitter)
- Oregon C Jackson Powers-Johnson took an official 30 visit with the Panthers. (Ryan Fowler)
- According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, Oregon WR Troy Franklin has a predraft visit with the Panthers.
- Panthers DC Ejiro Evero in his press conference: “Coming back here, I’m very fortunate that Dave and Dan and Mr. Tepper gave me the opportunity to come back here.” (Darin Gantt)
- Evero cited the playstyle as what excites him about new DE Jadeveon Clowney along with his physicality and toughness. (Joe Person)
- Regarding new CB Dane Jackson, Evero mentioned he had a “lot of love” for him during the draft process and still thinks very highly of him due to his instincts. (Mike Kaye)
- New Saints QB Kellen Mond mentioned the move to New Orleans has been “in the works” for the past few weeks. He also noted he has experience working with Saints OC Klint Kubiak and QB coach Andrew Janocko. (Katherine Terrell)
- According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Western Kentucky WR Malachi Corley is visiting the Saints on Saturday.
- USC RB MarShawn Lloyd had an official 30 visit with the Saints. (John Hendrix)
- Pittsburgh State CB Rico Payton had an official 30 visit with the Saints. (MLFootball)
- Iowa TE Erick All had a 30 visit with the Saints. (John Hendrix)
