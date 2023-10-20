NFC Notes: Emmanuel Forbes, Julio Jones, Saquon Barkley, Commanders, Eagles, Giants

Commanders

Commanders HC Ron Rivera said they are working to “find that balance” with first-round CB Emmanuel Forbes but is confident in his capabilities.

“We know what he can bring to the table. We’ve seen it,” Rivera said, via Ben Standig of The Athletic. “It’s about trying to find that balance. You get to a certain situation and say, ‘You know what, let’s sit him for a while. Let’s let him grow.’”

Forbes said his rookie year has been a learning experience and is currently taking “mental reps” from the sideline.

“It was a learning experience,” Forbes said. “Learning from the sideline and taking mental reps, honestly, and cheering on my teammates.”

Commanders S Kamren Curl said they are working to keep Forbes’ confidence high and is sure the rookie will eventually start making more plays.

“We just work hard to keep his confidence high,” Curl said. “That’s the main thing you need as a DB, to have confidence, and we just make sure that’s not wavering because he’s a first-round pick. You know he can make plays, and it’s going to come.”

Eagles

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni has gotten a strong first impression of recently signed Julio Jones and the veteran receiver still has “juice in his legs.”

“Looking at the explosion — Does he still have the juice in his legs, the ability to run, the ability to get out of cuts, that ability to make plays? All those things we thought were really still good,” Sirianni said, via ProFootballTalk.

Giants

Giants RB Saquon Barkley said he’s happy in New York and doesn’t want to get traded, but acknowledged some things are beyond his control.

“Sitting here, everyone knows how I feel. Everyone knows I don’t want to get traded,” Barkley said, via ESPN’s Jordan Raanan. “I don’t think anyone in their right mind would want to get traded anywhere. It’s not an easy thing to do. You have to move. I have a family. I would love to be here. But like I said, it’s not in my control. My focus is to be the leader I can be for this team and get this thing on the right track.”

Barkley hasn’t thought about how a trade could end up being of benefit to his career.

“That never crossed my mind,” he said. “Obviously I’ve been public and vocal about how I feel about this organization and where I want to be. But like I said, knowing the business and seeing that side of it, there are a lot of things that I can’t control.”

Giants RB Saquon Barkley reiterated he does not want to be traded: “Everyone knows how I feel. Everyone knows I don’t want to be traded,” per Jordan Raanan.