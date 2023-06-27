NFC Notes: Eric Bieniemy, A.J. Brown, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders

Commanders OC Eric Bieniemy has truly commanded the attention of several of his new players so far including WR Terry McLaurin, RG Sam Cosmi and WR Jahan Dotson.

“He’s going to bring the intensity,” McLaurin said, via ESPN’s John Keim. “We know what is expected of us every time we’re on the field.”

“He’s just trying to push you,” Cosmi added. “He’s been part of Super Bowl teams and you don’t get that way without working your butt off and keeping people accountable.”

Bieniemy’s been a vocal presence at the practices open to the media and brings an old-school coaching style that has resonated with a few players like Dotson.

“He was like, ‘You have so much potential, and I’m going to make sure I get it out of you,’” Dotson said. “That’s what you want in someone. That’s kind of how my dad was at a very young age; he saw the potential in me and made sure I worked to get to where I wanted to be in life. You’ve got to cherish people like that in your life, so I’m super thankful to have him as a coordinator.”

Commanders HC Ron Rivera says that even players on the defense have taken notice of Bieniemy’s coaching style including DL Jonathan Allen.

“They understand that he’s not just yelling at me to yell at me and try and make an example of me or show everybody he’s stronger than me or smarter than me,” Rivera added. “It’s because that’s how he emphasizes things. That’s his way of making a point of something, saying this is very important. We need to pay attention to this. We need to understand that this is how we need to do these things.”

“You can’t help but notice it,” Allen said. “I love that style of coaching.”

Cowboys

Cowboys OL Tyler Smith told reporters he feels more comfortable heading into his second season and already has 17 pro starts under his belt.

“After getting that first year under my belt, I understand what the expectation is,” Smith said, via Gabriel Trevino of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “I’ve gone through camp, OTAs, I’ve been through the season before. Being comfortable and acclimated to what I need to do has helped me a lot — in terms of being confident and who I am. That first year was kind of nervous. Everything was new. Going to a new locker room and some of the guys are like 30, 34. I was used to being in a locker room with 18-23-year-olds. Getting acclimated with the guys helped me a lot.”

“Winning that Super Bowl,” Smith said of his goal for the season. “Obviously I want to go out there and play to the best of my abilities, I want to improve upon last season and I want to be a benefit to the team regardless where they put me, but winning that Super Bowl is the biggest thing. We came close last year and we lost, and that pain sticks with you. I know we have the team to go out there and win it all.”

Eagles

Both Eagles WRs A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith had terrific seasons in 2022 with both players going over 1,000 yards receiving. The duo believes they can be even better in 2023 with more time together.

“Just collectively, the group taking the next step,” Brown said via the Athletic’s Zach Berman. “We have so many guys, so many playmakers. There’s only so many opportunities, and just making the most of the opportunities. (Smith is) going to continue to get better. He’s a great route runner.”