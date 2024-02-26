NFC Notes: Eric Bieniemy, A.J. Brown, Commanders, Eagles, Giants

Commanders

Commanders OC Eric Bieniemy composed an email explaining his decision to move from the NFL to the college ranks, re-joining UCLA as their associate head coach and offensive coordinator.

“Southern California,” Bieniemy wrote, via ESPN. “I attended high school there. I started my career in the league here [with the Chargers]. It’s obviously great to be back with the Bruins, where I was previously employed. I have had countless conversations and interviews with many teams, and I have been applauded and lauded. I can’t say why certain decisions were or were not made but it had nothing to [do] with a lack of anything on my end. My self-dignity, worth, integrity, personhood, manhood will never be questioned or compromised. It is not always about money, either. With everything in life, it is often all about timing. At this time in my life, the opportunity affords me the pleasure of continuing to be a maker and leader of men, to do what I love, follow my passion and my dreams while not compromising on who I am as a man.”

“This is a great opportunity for me to help support DeShaun as a head coach, to work with him, and to work for him as well,” Bieniemy continued. “My goal is to help him to be a successful head coach in our profession. It’s an opportunity for my family and I to return back to a place that we once called home. My goal is to help generate some excitement for potential student-athletes to consider attending UCLA as we collectively prepare for the move to the Big Ten Conference in recruiting. I have no regrets with the Commanders. Contrary to what some think and what has been put out in the media, I was not fired. I actually just chose not to stay. Learned a lot and that is always a good thing. I will continue my walk in my peace. I’m excited to be here and to coach these young men and football again. My expectations and desire to be excellent will never be turned down. I’m fired up. Let’s go.”

Eagles

Eagles WR A.J. Brown recently spoke about the rumors of his unhappiness in Philadelphia on a local radio show.

“I have no problem. I want to be here, it’s as simple as that,” Brown told Ike Reese on the 94WIP Afternoon Show. “I love where I’m at, it’s as simple as that. Next question. … Honestly, like I said the other day, I could have plans but also know it’s a business. But I can tell you that I want to be here. That’s all I can say.”

“You know, I think that’s sort of BS. I’m not going to get into me and his relationship on the air,” Brown continued. “But it’s total BS, you know what I’m saying. It wasn’t a problem when I was on my six-game streak. They weren’t talking about that then, so they only started talking about that when we started losing. Of course, you see friction from everybody, from the coaches, the players and from everybody. So, there you go.”

“Like I said earlier in the season or after the season, players weren’t executing like I said in the interview,” Brown explained. “That’s what it came down to. I think the media kind of ran with the coaches like it was the coaches’ fault or the coaches didn’t prepare us. I never blamed the coaches, and I’m not the person to blame a coach. I’m not trying to blame anyone. I’m the guy that’s going to look in the mirror and go challenge everyone else. It was the players not executing and that’s what happened. If you look back closely, like Ike said earlier we were playing like the best team in the league. We weren’t. We may have had the best record in the league, but we weren’t playing like the best team in the league. It was like that all year. We were scratching away getting wins.”

Giants

Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News looks at looming roster decisions on impending free agents including S Xavier McKinney, RB Saquon Barkley , CB Adoree’ Jackson , and QB Tyrod Taylor .

RB , CB , and QB . Leonard doesn’t think New York should let McKinney walk and should sign him a multiyear extension if the two parties can find a common ground.

Leonard writes the Giants could theoretically use the transition tag of $13.9 million on McKinney, which reserves the right to match any deal he’s offered as a free agent. However, that means New York would be on the hook for $13.9 million until McKinney’s contract is settled.

With Barkley, Leonard writes the Giants aren’t expected to tag him at $12.1 million and he is hoping to gauge his value on the open market. Leonard could see Barkley landing an offer from a better team.

Leonard points out Giants’ new DC Shane Bowen was on the Titans’ staff when they released Jackson and doesn’t expect New York to re-sign him.

was on the Titans’ staff when they released Jackson and doesn’t expect New York to re-sign him. Leonard also thinks the Giants are unlikely to bring back Taylor given Tommy DeVito unseated him for a starting role and the possibility of New York drafting a quarterback.