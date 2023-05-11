NFC Notes: Ezekiel Elliott, Buccaneers, Packers, Saints

Buccaneers

Former Cowboys and current Buccaneers RBs coach Skip Peete thinks free-agent RB Ezekiel Elliott is still a productive running back after scoring 12 touchdowns in a limited role last season.

“I think Zeke is still a good, quality running back,” Peete said, via Kristie Ackert of the Tampa Bay Times. “He’s playing 50% of the snaps, so your numbers are not the same, that’s natural. But he still scored 12 touchdowns. He still caught the ball well. He still had numerous third-and-1, and short and goal-line places where he helped us win games. He’s still a physical load.”

Peete thinks Elliott is still a free agent because he hasn’t accepted a smaller role and reduced salary.

“I think that’s part of the reason he’s sitting out there,” Peete said. “If you’re going to play, I mean, you’re going to be the second and third guy. That’s kind of what the price is. So. that’s something that a person has to be able to see that that is what it is going to be.”

Packers

Packers HC Matt LaFleur expects to lean on wide receivers Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs while the other newcomers will compete for playing time. LaFleur also wouldn’t rule out adding a veteran at the position in the future.

“I think time will tell, but it’s certainly a very talented room,” LaFleur said, via Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette. “It’s going to be a hell of a competition in terms of who’s getting the snaps because just at first glimpse at some of these young guys who were in here, there are some talented guys. So they’re going to be exciting to work with. I’m sure it’s going to be a very fluid situation in terms of just how much we throw at them and, if need be, I know Gutey is going to do whatever we can to help us field the best possible team. If need be, I think we would turn that way, but right now I think we’re just going to let those guys compete.”

Saints

Saints HC Dennis Allen said WR Michael Thomas (foot) will be limited through their offseason program but is expected to be “good to go” for training camp, per Nick Underhill.