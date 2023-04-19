NFC Notes: Ezekiel Elliott, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders
- Syracuse CB Garrett Williams had a top-30 visit with the Commanders. (Aaron Wilson)
- The Commanders hosted Oklahoma OT Anton Harrison for a top 30 visit. (Grant Paulsen)
- The Commanders are scheduled to host Shepherd OL Joey Fisher for a pre-draft visit, per Aaron Wilson.
- Ryan Fowler reports Washington hosted Kentucky DB Keidron Smith for a visit.
Cowboys
- Cowboys QB Dak Prescott said he is hoping RB Ezekiel Elliott, who has a potential out in his contract, returns for next season: “That sure would be nice. There are a lot of people not only on the team but in the organization that would love that. I’m sure Zeke would as well. … Hopefully that could happen,” per Jon Machota.
- Prescott said he had a throwing session with recently acquired WR Brandin Cooks on Tuesday: “It was very exciting to throw with him today. The guy is different. That is real speed.” (Machota)
- Josh Norris reports the Cowboys are hosting Ferris State EDGE Caleb Murphy for a pre-draft visit.
Eagles
- Tennessee OT Darnell Wright apparently had a top 30 visit with the Eagles judging from his social media.
- According to Aaron Wilson, the Eagles are hosting Maine WR/RB Zavier Scott at their local prospect workout day.
- According to Josh Norris, the Eagles hosted Oklahoma OT Anton Harrison for a pre-draft visit.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!