NFC Notes: Ezekiel Elliott, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

  • Cowboys QB Dak Prescott said he is hoping RB Ezekiel Elliott, who has a potential out in his contract, returns for next season: “That sure would be nice. There are a lot of people not only on the team but in the organization that would love that. I’m sure Zeke would as well. … Hopefully that could happen,” per Jon Machota. 
  • Prescott said he had a throwing session with recently acquired WR Brandin Cooks on Tuesday: “It was very exciting to throw with him today. The guy is different. That is real speed.” (Machota)
  • Josh Norris reports the Cowboys are hosting Ferris State EDGE Caleb Murphy for a pre-draft visit. 

