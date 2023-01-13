NFC Notes: Falcons, Desmond Ridder, Panthers, Saints, Sean Payton

Falcons

Falcons HC Arthur Smith commended third-round QB Desmond Ridder‘s development late in the season but wasn’t ready to declare him the 2023 starter.

“We’re still early in the offseason, but we’re certainly encouraged by the progress he has made,” Smith said, via The Athletic. “There’s a lot of work ahead of us before we are ready to declare anything like that right now. It doesn’t make a lot of sense two days removed from the season to make any declarations about our roster. We’ll take our time. There’s a lot of work to be done.”

Smith also didn’t say whether or not the team would cut QB Marcus Mariota, although his tenure with the team does appear to be coming to a close. Atlanta can save $12 million towards the salary cap by parting ways.

“There will be conversations, nothing to update now,” Smith said. “Like a lot of our guys that are under contract, decisions have to be made, but nothing has been made right now.”

Panthers

Regarding the Patriots being in discussion with LB coach Jerod Mayo on a contract extension, Albert Breer reports that the Panthers have been working on scheduling an interview with Mayo for their head coaching vacancy at some point early next week.

Saints

Saints GM Mickey Loomis said that teams who are interested in Sean Payton , whose contract runs through 2024, are aware of the general value needed to acquire the coach but the final compensation hasn’t been set. (Nick Underhill)

said that teams who are interested in , whose contract runs through 2024, are aware of the general value needed to acquire the coach but the final compensation hasn’t been set. (Nick Underhill) Loomis added that each team bidding on Payton brings “different levels of compensation.”

Loomis wants the best for Payton but wants to “maximize” the possible deal for him: “I want the best for him. Gave everything he could to the New Orleans Saints. But also recognize his contract is a valuable asset to our club, our duty to maximize that.” (John Deshazier)

Loomis mentioned that they haven’t had any executives requested for general manager interviews thus far. (Mike Triplett)

Loomis doesn’t plan on making any major overhauls this offseason: “We don’t have any plans to blow things up.” (Nick Underhill)

Should Payton want to bring any of the Saints’ assistant coaches with him, Loomis said they’d prevent anyone making a “lateral move” to Pauton’s staff. (Nick Underhill)

As for the Saints being -$53 million in space for 2023, Loomis said they want to manage their cap “back to the middle.” (Nick Underhill)

Field Yates notes that the Saints will roll over $1,111,520 in unused 2022 cap space to next season.