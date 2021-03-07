NFC Notes: Falcons, Giants, Vikings

Falcons

New Falcons’ GM Terry Fontenot mentioned team veterans QB Matt Ryan and WR Julio Jones, despite already being asked many times what the future would be for two of Atlanta’s franchise greats.

“They’re really good players and we’re really excited to be able to work with them,” Fontenot said, via Albert Breer of SI. “Those guys have been really successful here for a long time. And I feel like the question I get a lot is: Hey, would you be willing to draft a quarterback, would you be willing to draft a receiver, despite how strong your receivers are or where you are with Matt Ryan? And yes. Yes, yes, yes. We’re definitely going to acquire at both of those positions, and we’re going to work hard to bring in competition. But I hold both those guys in high regard.”

Fontenot made several changes to the football operations staff, including firing VP of player affairs Kevin Winston and head trainer Marty Lauzon. Both had been with the team for well over a decade. Fontenot also let director of football technology Mike Crews go after 23 years in the position. (Jeff Schultz)

Giants

Zack Rosenblatt of NJ.com writes that Giants G Kevin Zeitler , who is reportedly available for trade, would cost New York $14.5 million against the salary cap in 2021. If the Giants are not able to trade Zeitler, Rosenblatt believes he could be cut, saving the Giants $12 million against the cap.

New York is projected to have only $6 million in cap space, and the team is likely trying to re-sign DL Leonard Williams and NT Dalvin Tomlinson, says Rosenblatt.

Rosenblatt mentions that Zeitler is unlikely to command a high salary on the open market, which opens up the possibility of the two parties reaching an agreement on a restructured contract to keep him in New York.

