NFC Notes: Falcons, Packers, Vikings

Falcons

Falcons TE Kyle Pitts on his second-quarter touchdown that was controversial considered by some to have been a fumble: “Ooh… I shouldn’t have put it in the ref’s hands. I should have just ran it through the line, ball tucked with good ball security. That’s a mistake that will never happen again.” (Jane Slater)

Packers

Packers HC Matt LaFleur said there was “obviously a high level of concern” about QB Jordan Love ’s groin injury and mentioned that he would be evaluated by the training staff after the game with more information to come. (Ian Rapoport)

is expected to generate trade interest ahead of the deadline. Packers TE Ben Sims was fined $5,083 for Unnecessary Roughness related to a leg whip in Week 7.

Vikings

After Vikings LT Christian Darrisaw‘s season-ending knee injury, Minnesota HC Kevin O’Connell is keeping all options open when it comes to replacing him.

“Those conversations are going on as we speak,” O’Connell said, via Andrew Krammer of The Minnesota Star Tribune. “We’ll figure out what the best plan of attack is moving forward, and I do think there are multiple options on the table with that. That’s what we’ve got to figure out.”