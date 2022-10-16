NFC Notes: Falcons, Panthers, Christian McCaffrey, Saints

Falcons
- Falcons QB Marcus Mariota on the team’s win on Sunday: “I truly believe when we are able to run the ball the way we do and make some plays in the passing game we are tough to defend.” (Josh Kendall)
- Mariota reflected on his career to this point after the victory: “You look across the league and a lot of guys in my situation don’t really get a second chance. For (the Falcons) to call me in and give me this opportunity to be a part of a young team? It means the world to me.” (Tori McElhaney)
Panthers
- CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones obtained a document that was former Panthers HC Matt Rhule‘s vision-casting resource when he took the job in 2020. It was titled “The Way of the Panther” and articulated the program he hoped to build: “Pepsi tastes like Pepsi 24 hours a day! We have a Brand at the Panthers. This Brand defines us both on the field and in everyday life. We are The Toughest, Hardest Working, Most Competitive Team in the NFL.”
- Unfortunately, the Panthers didn’t meet many of Rhule’s goals for the team, which is why he was fired last week after compiling an 11-27 record. Among the areas Rhule highlighted for success that the Panthers disappointed in were penalties, explosive plays on offense, winning the line of scrimmage, red zone offense and defense and the “middle eight and final five” — the four minutes on either side of halftime and the last five minutes of the game.
- The document also stated, per Jones, “if you can’t write down” this plan and “the Brand,” the staff member is “not OOU,” which stood for “One Of Us.” Jones says the team used that acronym in the draft and free agency to describe players the team should or shouldn’t target, but it became mocked regularly by some staffers in the last year or so.
- In a report for FOX Sports, Peter Schrager says it would take multiple first-round picks for the Panthers to engage in trade discussions for some of their star players, including on defense and for RB Christian McCaffrey. (Dov Kleiman)
- Laura Okmin of FOX reported that an MRI on Panthers QB Baker Mayfield revealed a torn ligament in his left ankle. with the team planning to keep “their eye on the bigger picture.” (Joseph Person)
Saints
- Saints HC Dennis Allen on the Saints’ 30-26 loss to the Bengals: “I thought the game came down to the red zone. We didn’t score enough touchdowns in the red zone.” (Aileen Hnatiuk)
- Allen said WR Michael Thomas (toe) is “getting better” but will not play in Week 6. (Nick Underhill)
