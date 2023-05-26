NFC Notes: Falcons, Panthers, Jeremy Chinn, Saints, Cameron Jordan

Falcons

Regarding Falcons FB Keith Smith being arrested for a traffic charge on Wednesday, Ian Rapoport reports Smith was cited for a speeding ticket earlier this year and paid the fine.

However, he unknowingly had his license suspended and was pulled over on Wednesday for an expired registration tag. After discovering he was driving on a suspended license, Smith was arrested.

Panthers

One of the more interesting topics for the Panthers this summer is where Jeremy Chinn will be lining up.

Panthers LB coach Peter Hansen isn’t sure where Chinn will play at this point, but called him a “superhero.”

“We’ll see,” Hansen said, via PanthersWire.com. “At this point, obviously, we haven’t gotten that far. But we’ll see what the future holds. Like a lot of our secondary guys, we see him a superhero. We just don’t know which cape he’ll wear from day to day.”

Hansen stressed the importance of players being able to play free and fast.

“I think the main thing we can expect is just the effort from the guys,” Hansen said. “That’s No. 1 emphasis at this point of the year. It was an emphasis the entire year last year. And to do that within the defense, we don’t wanna give ’em a ton to think about play to play. We just want them to be able to fly around and use their ability.”

Saints

Saints veteran DL Cameron Jordan was asked about his contract situation with the team, given that he’s in the final year of his current deal and set to be a free agent in 2024.

“If we get a deal done, that’ll probably be the final years of my career here,” Jordan said, via ESPN.com.

Jordan added that he’s focused on enjoying playing football right now and not how much longer he’ll be in the NFL.

“I don’t know if there will ever come a time when I say I’m done with football or football is done with me. … But we’ll deal with that as the time comes. Right now, I’m just enjoying playing football and the way we do things,” Jordan said.