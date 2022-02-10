NFC Notes: Falcons, Panthers, Kenny Pickett, Saints

Falcons

Falcons owner Arthur Blank told reporters that at some point they will need to be ready to move on from QB Matt Ryan : "He keeps coming back and he keeps playing at a very high level, which he did this year. … At some point we do need to understand that Father Time will get us all and at some point we have to make a clear succession plan to the next quarterback." (Josh Kendall)

As for WR Calvin Ridley , Blank said: "We are here to support Calvin as he goes through this journey that he's on, which is a difficult journey. … What I know is we would love to have the young man back to play with us. Where that sits with him, I don't know."

Blank commented on RB/WR Cordarrelle Patterson , who is a pending free agent this offseason: "I think he's great on the field, he's great off the field. He's a very nice young man, a very kind young man, except when he's playing. We're in discussions with him and his agents, and we'll see where it takes us, but we certainly like everything he does for us."

, who is a pending free agent this offseason: “I think he’s great on the field, he’s great off the field. He’s a very nice young man, a very kind young man, except when he’s playing. We’re in discussions with him and his agents, and we’ll see where it takes us, but we certainly like everything he does for us.” Blank is satisfied with the job HC Arthur Smith and GM Terry Fontenot did in their first season: “I think Coach Smith did an outstanding job, the whole coaching staff did. I think Terry did an excellent job. I think we have two really strong leaders.”

Panthers

CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora reports that the Panthers are interested in drafting Pittsburgh QB Kenny Pickett, who is considered as a top-five pick in some circles. The Panthers currently have the sixth overall pick.

One anonymous draft evaluator spoke to La Canfora about why Pickett makes sense for the Panthers.

“I don’t think he makes it past the Panthers,” the evaluator told La Canfora. “Their owner (David Tepper) is a huge Pitt booster. He hasn’t invested draft capital in a quarterback yet. He has to know the Steelers like him (Tepper is a former minority investor in the Steelers). I think that’s a fit. That is where I would mock him.”

Panthers assistant OL coach Tony Sparano Jr. is being hired to the same position with the New York Giants. (Jonathan Alexander)

Saints

Saints new HC Dennis Allen said that he wants to take lessons from his time as the Raiders’ head coach from 2012-2014.

“I want to take the lessons that I’ve learned, I want to build upon those lessons, and I want to create my own legacy here with the New Orleans Saints,” said Allen, via Mike Triplett of ESPN. “You have to do it your way and you have to be yourself.”

Saints GM Mickey Loomis had high praise for Allen’s ability as a leader, teacher, and football knowledge.

“We selected him because of his leadership skills, because of his teaching skills, because of his football acumen. And frankly he’s just a damn good football coach,” Loomis said.

Allen said that he doesn’t plan on overhauling the Saints’ offensive system.

“I don’t see the offense being run too dissimilarly from what we’ve been able to do in the past,” said Allen.

Allen reiterated that he doesn’t envision a “ton of change” around the organization and thinks it was a “desirable job.”

“I think that was one of the unique things about this job is that this was not a broken job. This is a job that’s a desirable job. This is a job that has a foundation and culture of winning that’s already been built,” Allen said. “I don’t see this as something where we need to have a ton of change.”

As for Saints RB Alvin Kamara‘s arrest on a battery charge in Las Vegas, Allen refused to comment until they gather “all the information.”

“I think it’s really early for any sort of comment,” Allen said. “I think we’ve got to gather all the information before we have any sort of comment on that.”

Nick Underhill reports Saints strength and conditioning coach Dan Dalrymple will not be part of the team’s new staff.

will not be part of the team’s new staff. Underhill adds Saints offensive analyst Jim Chaney and offensive line coach Brendan Nugent will not be back with the team.

and offensive line coach will not be back with the team. Kamara’s lawyer, Drew Findling, addressed his client’s battery allegations in Las Vegas: “Alvin Kamara has gained a well-deserved reputation for being a hard-working and community-minded individual. The recent Las Vegas allegations are not consistent with who Mr. Kamara has shown himself to be in both his public and private life. Therefore, we are conducting our own investigation into all of the circumstances and individuals associated with this matter to determine both the facts and motivations of all involved.” (Amie Just)