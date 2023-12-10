NFC Notes: Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Falcons

  • Falcons LB Kaden Elliss was fined $10,927 for unnecessary roughness.

Panthers

Panthers OC Thomas Brown addressed whether rookie QB Bryce Young‘s footwork and pass protection has been adequate throughout the season.

I think we’ve been inconsistent overall offensively the entire year,” he said, via Panthers Wire. “So I think it’s on us, from a coaching staff standpoint, to continue to coach our guys the right way and get more improvements when it comes to his position but also O-line-wise, but receivers as well, getting open from a timing standpoint so the ball can come out on time as it kinda relates to pass protection.

  • Panthers LB Brian Burns was fined $11,473 for unnecessary roughness.

Saints

  • Saints HC Dennis Allen on the sideline incident between QB Derek Carr and C Erik McCoy: “These kinds of things happen on the field. I’m glad that both of them had the balls to stand up and fight. Guys, they get pissed. Sometimes things get emotional. I wouldn’t read too much into it. We addressed it. Let’s move on.” (Jeff Duncan)
  • Saints FB Adam Prentice was fined $5,222 for a chop block.

