NFC Notes: Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Falcons

Falcons LB Kaden Elliss was fined $10,927 for unnecessary roughness.

Panthers

Panthers OC Thomas Brown addressed whether rookie QB Bryce Young‘s footwork and pass protection has been adequate throughout the season.

“I think we’ve been inconsistent overall offensively the entire year,” he said, via Panthers Wire. “So I think it’s on us, from a coaching staff standpoint, to continue to coach our guys the right way and get more improvements when it comes to his position but also O-line-wise, but receivers as well, getting open from a timing standpoint so the ball can come out on time as it kinda relates to pass protection.”

Panthers LB Brian Burns was fined $11,473 for unnecessary roughness.

Saints

Saints HC Dennis Allen on the sideline incident between QB Derek Carr and C Erik McCoy : “These kinds of things happen on the field. I’m glad that both of them had the balls to stand up and fight. Guys, they get pissed. Sometimes things get emotional. I wouldn’t read too much into it. We addressed it. Let’s move on.” (Jeff Duncan)

Saints FB Adam Prentice was fined $5,222 for a chop block.