NFC Notes: Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Falcons
- Falcons’ new DC Dean Pees intend to run a multiple-front defense when asked about his plans for the team’s defensive scheme in 2021: “I get that question all the time, are we going to be 4-3 or 3-4. I tell them, ‘yes.’ We’re going to be multiple.” (Jason Butt)
- Pees, who retired last year, mentioned that he opted to return because he missed coaching and enjoyed working with HC Arthur Smith during their time with the Tennessee Titans: “I came out of retirement because I really missed it. And I think the world of Arthur Smith. I loved working with him.” (Butt)
- Pees reiterated that he signed with Atlanta due to Smith and wasn’t interested in other teams: “I had the itch but I wasn’t going to go out and search for a job. I came here because of the Atlanta Falcons and Arthur Smith.” (Butt)
- Pees plans to run an aggressive defense that will blitz from “every position” on the field: “Every position will blitz… I want the offense to know we’re coming from everywhere.” (Butt)
Panthers
- The Panthers have parted ways with Executive Director of Football Mark Carrier and Director of Football Operation Bryan Porter.
- David Newton could see Bills’ Director of Player Personnel Dan Morgan fill one of the vacated roles given he is a former linebacker for the Panthers from 2001-2008.
Saints
- The Athletic’s Larry Holder thinks the Saints could view re-signing QB Jameis Winston as a potential successor to Drew Brees as a more attractive option than trading for Lions QB Matthew Stafford.
- Holder notes Winston will be much, much cheaper to have on the roster, both in terms of contract and not having to trade draft picks, than Stafford. He adds the Saints coaching staff is also incredibly high on Winston and HC Sean Payton thinks he can fix him.
- Holder writes he gets the sense the Saints see Winston as just as talented as Stafford, but younger and with more upside. He adds the Saints think Winston’s football IQ is “off the charts.”
- Alabama QB Mac Jones was happy about his meeting with the New Orleans Saints’ at the Senior Bowl, saying he hoped he impressed them and showed that he was a smart quarterback. (Ross Jackson)