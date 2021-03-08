NFC Notes: Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Falcons

Despite likely having QB Matt Ryan and WR Julio Jones headlining the offense in 2021, new Falcons GM Terry Fontenot mentioned that Atlanta will “definitely” target quarterbacks and wide receivers in free agency this spring.

“The question I get a lot is, ‘Hey, would you be willing to draft a quarterback, would you be willing to draft a receiver, despite how strong your receivers are or where you are with Matt Ryan?’” Fontenot said via Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. “And yes. Yes, yes, yes. We’re definitely going to acquire at both of those positions, and we’re going to work hard to bring in competition. But I hold both those guys in high regard.”

Panthers

The Athletic’s Joe Person writes the Panthers appear willing to put together a trade package that includes three first-round picks for Texans QB Deshaun Watson .

. Person adds the Panthers are doing their homework on this current class of rookie quarterbacks given they have the No. 8 pick and while they have received calls about incumbent starting QB Teddy Bridgewater , they won’t make any early offseason moves with him.

, they won’t make any early offseason moves with him. The Panthers haven’t necessarily ruled out bringing back LT Russell Okung , according to Person, and are also doing homework on what they see as a deep group of tackles in the draft.

, according to Person, and are also doing homework on what they see as a deep group of tackles in the draft. While it doesn’t fit with the theme of getting younger, Person points out the Panthers could pursue veterans like Jared Cook , Kyle Rudolph or Tyler Eifert to fill their need at tight end.

, or to fill their need at tight end. Person mentions Dolphins LB Kyle Van Noy , who won’t count against the compensatory pick formula if he’s released, could be an option for the Panthers to fill their need at linebacker. Former Packers LB Christian Kirksey also has connections to the current coaching staff.

, who won’t count against the compensatory pick formula if he’s released, could be an option for the Panthers to fill their need at linebacker. Former Packers LB also has connections to the current coaching staff. Viking DL Stephen Weatherly said Monday that he became complacent in his one season with the Panthers: “I’ll openly admit that, in Carolina, I was kind of happy about the deal I’d signed. A little bit of complacency set in. That can’t happen. I need to be striving and reaching for the next step.” (Ben Goessling)

Saints