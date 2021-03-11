NFC Notes: Falcons, Panthers, Saints

The Panthers created a ton of cap space that they didn’t necessarily have to on Wednesday by restructuring deals for LB Shaq Thompson and RB Christian McCaffrey, freeing up almost $12 million in space and pushing Carolina’s total cap room to around $30 million. The cap is fluid, especially at this time of year, but that’s enough to put Carolina in the top ten in terms of available room to work with this offseason as more than half the league tightens its belt. Still, new Panthers GM Scott Fitterer doesn’t foresee a lot of major moves.

“We’ll talk to a lot of agents starting on Monday and see where the market is,” Fitterer said via Darin Gantt of the team’s official website. “However, I think this might be one of those years where if you just wait and are patient, you might be able to get quite a few players in that middle class who get pinched by the cap this year. Even though we’ve created a lot of cap room, this is not a year we’re going to go wild spending money. We’re going to be very judicious in how we go about this.”

Though they’re rumored to be considering an aggressive play for a quarterback, Panthers HC Matt Rhule said the team isn’t going into free agency thinking it’s ready to compete right away.