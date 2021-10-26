NFC Notes: Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Falcons

Falcons first-round TE Kyle Pitts has really heated up after a slow start to his rookie season. Pitts was uncoverable once again in Sunday’s matchup against the Dolphins, finishing with seven catches for 163 yards. That pushed him to 471 yards on the season which is the best start ever for a rookie tight end.

“That’s why we took him with the fourth pick in the draft. There are no secrets there,” Falcons HC Arthur Smith said via ESPN’s Michael Rothstein. “He’s a good football player. He’s got the right mindset. We don’t get caught up in the day-to-day roller-coaster narrative. It’s a big picture, and all he’s done every week is gotten better.”

Pitts is making key plays in key situations, as he’s had multiple highlight-reel catches in one-on-one matchups, including a pivotal grab against Dolphins CB Xavien Howard Sunday.

“That coverage on the last drive, particularly the last plays, is the stuff we’re looking for, where you get one-on-one opportunities and you give him a chance,” Falcons QB Matt Ryan said. “I think you’re definitely getting more comfortable the more you play with people. I trusted him as we got out of training camp, I thought he did a great job for us at that point, too. I think he’s only going to continue to grow.”

Panthers

Panthers QB Sam Darnold has regressed in a major way since his strong start to the 2021 season. Darnold’s bad habits have all returned and it got so bad that HC Matt Rhule benched him in the fourth quarter. It’s not a permanent benching but Rhule has a long list of things Darnold needs to improve to avoid that.

“Throwing on time, taking the open receiver, being patient, protecting the football, not throwing off his back foot — I think some of the things that we’re seeing right now,” Rhule said via the Athletic’s Joe Person. “I think we had some times on third down where guys were open and we’re predetermining, we’re thinking. Again, I understand young quarterbacks go through that, so we’re obviously not coaching Sam well enough, so this isn’t about Sam. We needed more from the run game. We needed some explosive plays. We needed some guys to make some big catches.

“But at the end of the day, as a coach, you’re standing on the sidelines and sometimes you’re just trying to create something to get the team going. I tried to do that, and it didn’t work out obviously.”

Saints

Saints QB Jameis Winston had high praise for RB Alvin Kamara after his big night.

“A.K. is one of the most dominant players in this league,” Winston said, via Luke Johnson. “It’s always exciting when you put the ball in his hands and watch the things he does.”

Saints DE Cameron Jordan said the defense can build off the way they played in Seattle.

“I think that a game like this, where things are close, things get a little uppity towards the end, it builds confidence to close it out the way we did,” Jordan said, via Pro Football Talk. “In my mind it wasn’t as close as it was, I think that our defense played with a lot of speed, intensity, and the right mindset all game, albeit that one play, or explosive, that they had. DK Metcalf.”