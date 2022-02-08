NFC Notes: Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Falcons
- Scott Bair of AtlantaFalcons.com notes if WR Calvin Ridley is traded, the team will only have 2021 sixth-round WR Frank Darby under contract. Bair believes a second-round pick is a fair return for Ridley at this point in time.
- Bair would like to see the team re-sign WR Russell Gage if the price is right and draft a pass catcher in the middle rounds of the draft.
- According to Bair, there are several intriguing free agent options including Bills WR Emmanuel Sanders, Dolphins WR Will Fuller and Packers WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling.
Panthers
- Jonathan Alexander of the Charlotte Observer reiterates that it is in Panthers HC Matt Rhule‘s contract that he has final say on roster decisions, and there have been some moves that can be traced back to primarily him.
- Alexander specifically mentions the Panthers’ decisions to move on from QB Teddy Bridgewater, trade away LB Denzel Perryman after signing him in free agency and to pass on either offensive line or quarterback help in the draft last year.
- Alexander believes Rhule would be better served by being “more collaborative” with GM Scott Fitterer and assistant GM Dan Morgan.
- The Panthers announced that they’ve hired Paul Pasqualoni as the new defensive line coach.
Saints
- PFN’s Aaron Wilson writes that Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy could sign another deal to return to Kansas City. However, the Saints have also expressed interest in him for their offensive coordinator job.
- Rams WR Odell Beckham says he was close to signing with the Saints after being cut by the Browns: “I was very close. It just didn’t feel like the right time. Right place, wrong time.” (Doug Kyed)
- Saints HC Dennis Allen isn’t expected to make very many changes, if any, to the team’s coaching staff. (Adam Caplan)
- Allen had significant support within the Saints building as the team’s next head coach. Coaches around the league believed over the last few days that Allen was busy setting up his staff. (Jeremy Fowler)
- Saints DB coach Kris Richard and DL coach Ryan Nielsen are internal candidates that have an opportunity to be promoted to defensive coordinator. Allen will likely hire an outside candidate to take on the team’s offensive coordinator role. (Jeff Duncan)
