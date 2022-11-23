NFC Notes: Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Falcons
- Falcons HC Arthur Smith said TE Kyle Pitts (MCL) and DL Ta’Quon Graham (knee) will undergo surgery and will be evaluated after to determine how much time they’ll miss. (Michael Rothstein)
- The Falcons brought in CB John Reid for a workout and CB Tim Harris for a visit on Tuesday. (Aaron Wilson)
- Of the two, Atlanta signed Reid to their practice squad.
Panthers
- ESPN’s Dan Graziano expects former Colts HC Frank Reich to have some interest if he wants to jump right back into coaching and specifically mentions the Panthers as a team that will at least want to interview him.
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler adds Carolina is expected to look hard at coaches with a background on offense, including Bills OC Ken Dorsey, Lions OC Ben Johnson, Bengals OC Brian Callahan, Cowboys OC Kellen Moore, Giants OC Mike Kafka, Seahawks OC Shane Waldron, Dolphins OC Frank Smith, Jets OC Mike LaFleur, Commanders OC Scott Turner and of course Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy.
- According to the Athletic’s Joe Person, Panthers QB P.J. Walker‘s ankle is expected to be healed enough to play following the team’s bye in Week 13.
- Person adds he’d be surprised if Panthers QB Baker Mayfield starts for Carolina again this season, as he’s now been benched for the second time.
- Panthers’ interim HC Steve Wilks said their decision to start QB Sam Darnold puts the team in the best position to win: “The skill set is there. I wanted to give him that opportunity to see what he could go out and do.” (Darin Gantt)
Saints
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler writes even though the Saints have struggled in HC Dennis Allen‘s first season, he would be surprised if GM Mickey Loomis fired him just a season after championing him in the interview process.
