NFC Notes: Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Panthers

Panthers GM Scott Fitterer said they had a “great” meeting with Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker, who is coming off of an ACL tear.

“We met with him this morning and he was great,” Fitterer said, via PanthersWire.com. “We didn’t have a bad interview with a quarterback. Sometimes you do and it’s like, ‘Ugh, we’re done.’ Hendon was really solid. When you watch the tape — he throws a great deep ball, he’s a nice natural passer. He’s got a lot to work with. He’s one of those guys we’re definitely monitoring and we’re definitely interested in.”

Kentucky QB Will Levis said he met with Panthers QBs coach Josh McCown during his formal meeting with the organization at the NFL Combine, per Joseph Person.

Saints

Saints GM Mickey Loomis feels that HC Dennis Allen did well last season and still has a lot more to prove going forward.

“Look, I think there were some really good things,” Loomis told SI.com’s John Hendrix. “There are things that were out of our control, his control, primarily the injuries. So, there were some really good things and some things that we’ve talked about that we collectively have to do better. But, we don’t have any reservations about our choice as head coach.“