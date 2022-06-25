NFC Notes: Falcons, Panthers, Sam Darnold, Saints, Alvin Kamara

Falcons

Falcons’ fifth-round RB Tyler Allgeier spoke about adjusting from the college level to the NFL.

“Having so much time with football,” Allgeier said, via D. Orlando Ledbetter. “It is literally my job now. I think that’s the big (adjustment) that a lot of people don’t understand. Like, it’s literally your job now. I put so much time and effort into this, and that’s what’s going to (show) on the field.”

Allgeier noted that he often asks questions to his teammates to try and learn more.

“I have to ask questions because there might be something in the book that says something,” Allgeier said. “Then I ask someone else, and it’s different. You always have to ask questions. It doesn’t hurt. It doesn’t hurt at all.”

Panthers

Panthers QB Sam Darnold isn’t worried about the team potentially adding competition at the quarterback position this offseason.

“I think, for me personally, I’m just gonna continue to focus on what I need to do,” Darnold said, via Panthers Wire. “Like I mentioned before—learn the system. That’s really all I’m focused on. If I focus on anything other than that, ya know, I would just…wouldn’t be smart of me to do that.”

Darnold said that he’s focused on becoming the best version of himself and knows that the front office will do what’s best for the team.

“No matter what, they’re always gonna do what’s best for the team,” he said. “And so, with that being said, whether that’s Scott going out and gettin’ someone who he feels like can do a better job, ya know, that’s not for me to judge. He’s gonna do his job to the best of his ability. I gotta hold up my end of the bargain.”

Saints

Regarding Saints RB Alvin Kamara‘s potential six-game suspension, GM Mickey Loomis said that they must “be prepared for anything.”

“We really just have to wait and see what happens,” Loomis said, via Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com. “For me, I always try to (determine) what’s the worst-case scenario and what’s the best-case scenario. We have to be prepared for anything. That’s really the way we approach anything and everything, is be prepared for anything that can happen.”

Loomis said that they don’t have enough details to project a possible outcome of Kamara’s case. The running back was arrested in Las Vegas back in February and charged with felony battery resulting in substantial bodily harm and conspiracy to commit battery.

“I don’t have enough of the details to be able to project what could or couldn’t happen, so we’ll just have to wait and see what happens,” Loomis said.

Loomis added that Kamara’s legal situation must work itself out in Las Vegas prior to possible disciplinary action from the NFL.

“The process in Las Vegas has to work itself out before the league does its (investigatory) process,” Loomis said. “There’s generally two steps: the first is obviously the legal matter and the second is the league’s process. And we’re not involved in either of those two.”