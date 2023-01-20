NFC Notes: Falcons, Panthers, Seahawks

Falcons

Falcons GM Terry Fontenot said they have a plan for their “next phase” of development and thinks this will be a “different offseason” than previous years for them.

“We had a plan from the very beginning, and now we’re in the next phase of that,” Fontenot said, via Michael Rothstein of ESPN. “This is going to be a different offseason than we’ve had in the previous years. Yet, we’re still going to be smart, we’re still going to handle things the right way, we’re still going to set parameters and have discipline with everything that we do.”

Falcons S Erik Harris said that their record doesn’t reflect the culture HC Arthur Smith and Fontenot are building.

“The culture here has kind of been set as far as what they expect and everything like that,” Harris said. “The record doesn’t reflect that, as far as how close of a locker room we are and everything, but I think this is a really special group.”

Smith said that their defense is a large “area of improvement” for them this offseason.

“Clearly, we want more. We know that’s an area of improvement,” Smith said. “It’s not just because we took two young edge guys that magically, you had Lawrence Taylor Year 1. So, there are a lot of things as we build, strategically, and other pieces that you add along with it, and the development of these young guys. That’s how, to me, we need to take another step, but there’s a lot of moving parts to it.”

Panthers

Current FOX broadcaster and former Panthers TE Greg Olsen is a big fan of interim HC Steve Wilks, having played for him in a number of years. However, he acknowledged the dilemma Carolina has in figuring out how to weigh the impressive job Wilks did with ensuring they’re able to improve on offense and find a quarterback going forward.

“I don’t think any of this is, ‘can Steve Wilks be a great head coach?’ I absolutely think he can. I think he proved it,” Olsen said via the Athletic’s Joe Person. “I think the separate conversation, which I don’t think is a reflection on Steve, is do you want an offensive guy to be your head coach? Look at the teams in the playoffs, (they’re all offensive coaches) other than (Sean) McDermott. And a big reason why they’re doing so well in Buffalo, aside from McDermott and (Brandon) Beane and those guys just being really good at what they do, (is) they got their quarterback right. They draft Josh Allen and they develop him and he’s a star. I see some similarities with how the situation needs to go in Carolina. They’ve gotta get that situation squared away.”

Olsen added if the Panthers could somehow land an experienced option like former Colts HC Frank Reich to join Wilks’ staff, that could go a long way toward building sustainable success.

“If I had a magic wand and I could hire Steve Wilks and make Frank Reich my offensive coordinator/associate head coach, I’m doing backflips,” he said. “He’s the quarterback whisperer. He’s proven, has head-coaching experience. Could be that strong offensive personality that would allow Steve to worry about being the head coach and leaning more towards defense. To me, that’s a dream scenario because of the quarterback development component. If you operate under the assumption that there’s gonna be a young quarterback brought into this franchise in the next 12 months, someone is responsible for developing that guy. Who is it? That’s the most important hire.”

Setting aside Wilks, Olsen said former Saints HC Sean Payton is the clear top option for the Panthers if they hire an outside candidate. Afterward, he said Eagles OC Shane Steichen or Bills OC Ken Dorsey — who he also worked with in Carolina — would be his choices.

“I think if you can get Sean Payton, I think that’s a no-brainer. Offensive guy, decades of experience, quarterback developer, proven winner. He checks every single box imaginable. Super Bowl champ, but not just like a one-hit wonder. They were winning consistently winning, consistently in the playoffs — year in, year out. So I think he’s gotta be at the top,” Olsen said. “I think Shane Steichen is really impressive. I love Dorsey. I don’t think Dorsey and (Mike) Shula get enough credit for their time here and the success we had. Cam’s best years, our best offensive years were Shula and Dorsey. That’s not just by happenstance. They were an unbelievable combo for Cam, for our offense. I would love to see Dorsey get an opportunity, whether it’s here or somewhere else.”

Panthers G Austin Corbett announced on Twitter that he underwent successful surgery to repair his torn ACL.

Seahawks

Seahawks GM John Schneider said they want QB Geno Smith back next season but added that they wouldn’t break the bank for the veteran quarterback: “First and foremost we want Geno to come back… Yes, there is a drop dead number, but that’s the case in any negotiation process.” (Mike Lefko)