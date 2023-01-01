NFC Notes: Falcons, Panthers, Steve Wilks, Sam Darnold, Saints

Falcons

Falcons HC Arthur Smith deferred to the statement released by the franchise when asked about the arrest of WR Cameron Batson and did so again when asked if Batson was still a part of the team. (Mike Rothstein)

Panthers

The Panthers were surprisingly still in contention for a playoff entering a key game in Week 17 against the Buccaneers, and that was due in a major way to the surprising play of QB Sam Darnold, who is playing some of the best football of his career. Darnold hasn’t turned the ball over in four starts and ESPN’s David Newton says some NFL executives believe he’s playing his way into high-end backup/low-end bridge starter money, including possibly with Carolina.

“I’m not the most showy guy in the world, but I’ve always believed in myself,” Darnold said. “The biggest thing is staying patient and taking what the defense gives you. I know it’s cliché, but it’s the easiest way to play football.”

Darnold melted under pressure from a leaky offensive line in his first year with Carolina. This year behind a line that has quietly improved, Darnold is playing much better.

“Once you put him behind a line that can protect him, he can go through his progressions pretty good,” Panthers interim HC Steve Wilks said. “He’s building a lot of confidence. You can see it. I see it in practice with each period and each rep with the throws that he’s making.”

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero write that Wilks has asserted himself as a strong candidate for the full-time coaching position with his work to close the season.

However, the Panthers still must conduct a full search, and Rapoport and Pelissero note Panthers owner Dave Tepper ‘s top priority this offseason is solidifying the quarterback and offensive coaching, so he’s expected to interview a number of rising names on that side of the ball.

‘s top priority this offseason is solidifying the quarterback and offensive coaching, so he’s expected to interview a number of rising names on that side of the ball. If Wilks can sell his plan on the offensive side of the ball to Tepper, the two note he’ll be in great position to land the job.

The NFLPA has filed a grievance against the Panthers and the NFL for how hard the playing surface on the turf field at Bank of America Stadium was during the cold spell in their game against the Lions. (Adam Schefter)

Panthers interim HC Steve Wilks after being eliminated from the playoffs: “We’re gonna finish. That’s what men do.” (Joe Person)

Saints

Saints DE Cameron Jordan became the franchise’s all-time career sack leader despite the team being eliminated from playoff contention on Sunday.

became the franchise’s all-time career sack leader despite the team being eliminated from playoff contention on Sunday. Saints QB Andy Dalton following the team’s elimination from the playoffs: “There’s no quit in this team and I think that shows a lot. … You want to be playing your best football at the end of the year and I think we’re doing that.” (Katherine Terrell)