NFC Notes: Feleipe Franks, Draft Visits, Panthers, Saints

“When he’s your teammate, you love him; when he’s your opponent, he’s a nuisance,” Scott said. “But the energy that he brings to our locker room that he brought in 2024, and just what we’re expecting from him this year. It’s like it’s going to be a huge boost not only to a special teams unit that was already pretty damn good, he’s just going to add his brand and his feel to it, which is high energy, high competition, a whole lot of passion and excitement. So we’re fired up that he’s back. We’re expecting great things out of him.”

Franks said he loved competing with Scott and LB Thomas Incoom, amongst others, and said that returning to Carolina won’t be much of a transition for him.

“It was fun; I wouldn’t even call it an adjustment,” Franks said. “Because you built the relationship with these guys obviously throughout the whole year when I was here in Carolina, and so it’s just healthy competition. I mess with Incoom all the time, like me and him are going back and forth at it, but we competed like that when I was here in Carolina, and we always wanted what was best, so it was actually really fun to like compete with him and against him, and so we did that and it’s cool to be back with him. It’s awesome, man. TI, he’s one of my favorite dudes, but it’s cool when you get around people who want to be successful so bad. Overachievers don’t like being in a room with underachievers. You always want to be around people who are pushing you to be the best you can be. And Incoom is one of those dudes. A lot of the people around here are those people. And that’s awesome because he’s always pushing me to be better and better.”

Franks added that he jumped at the opportunity to return to Carolina because of the culture that HC Dave Canales has built.