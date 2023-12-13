NFC Notes: Fletcher Cox, Jerry Jones, Dak Prescott, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys are one of the hottest teams in football right now, thumping the Eagles on Sunday Night Football to get to 10-3 and seize first place in the NFC East. It was especially important because the last time the Cowboys played an NFC contender, the 49ers ran them out of the building. That game and the last two playoff losses to San Francisco have left scars for the Cowboys and QB Dak Prescott but in a way they also seem to be fueling the team’s current success.

“I went into that game thinking that I was gonna have a huge game,” Prescott said via NBC Sports’ Peter King. “They beat us the last two playoff games that were close, and this time I really thought we’d kick their ass. The exact opposite happened. What bothered me more than anything was the lack of fight that we showed as a team, honestly. Me and Mike talked about it. Pissed us off more than anything. After that game, I said if we lose another game, I promise you it won’t look like this. I promise you we won’t allow a team to bully us or knock us around.”

Prescott has surged into the MVP conversation in recent weeks and is playing like one of the best quarterbacks in football. He torched the Eagles, in the process taking a step toward refuting the critics who said he and the team could only beat up on weaker competition and wilted against good teams. Prescott acknowledged winning MVP would be cool, but it’s not his most important goal.

“It’d be great,” he said. “Every now and then, that thought crosses your mind. It’d be cool. An award like that would be great for Cowboy fans and the people that doubted me more than anything. But my main goal has always been the Super Bowl.”

Prescott on TE Jake Ferguson : “Hell of a player. Confidence is through the roof with him. He’s a fun guy to play with. Active, he will do whatever it takes to make those dirty blocks, being selfless. Wants to make the catch. Wants to jump over guys. It’s incredible, just his mindset. He’s not going to take anything from anybody. He’s going to get as much as he can. He’s really emerged in a sense as more than just a playmaker but a leader on this team. Just the way that he’s continuing to take care of business, but doing it in a fun and a light way, communicating with guys. Super, super proud of him and his efforts. And I’m telling you, he’s only going to get better. Super thankful to have that guy.” (Jon Machota)

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on getting Prescott's next contract done: "Don't pay any attention to discussion. It's meaningless. The only thing that is factual here is what I decide and what we decide as a team and what Dak decides. … We know exactly where we are on the contract, years left on the contract and we should be, and are, about as close on that type of communication. … The timing on it remains to be seen." ( Jon Machota

Jones was asked about the controversial “hip-drop tackle” which has claimed several injuries this year. He’d like to see the hip-drop tackle banned going forward: “Yes, I do. I think we can address it and make it safer,” via Mark Maske.

As for pushing quarterbacks from behind into the end zone, Jones doesn’t feel that aspect of the game must be outlawed: “I’m not there. I think that has aspects to it that have a lot to do with how you do it, technique. I think others can do the same thing… I see they’re substituting people other than the main quarterback in there. We all know on any basis when our quarterback’s got it in his hands, he’s subject to injury. And so I think every team makes its own choice. I don’t have a problem with it.” (Maske)

As for the NFL potentially playing a game in Brazil next season, Jones couldn’t comment on the matter: “I can’t answer that. I don’t know kind of what the time frame is on Brazil.” (Maske)

Eagles

Following the team’s second straight loss, veteran DT Fletcher Cox said it’s time to “really find out who the dudes are” as they work to get the team back on course for the playoffs.

“I’ve been part of teams where the dudes in the locker room do something about it, and I’ve been part of teams where it kind of crumbles,” Cox said, via Delaware News Journal. “Now it’s time to see the real leadership and the real players, the guys that are elite on this team, myself included, step up and do something about it and get this team another win.”

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni expressed “total confidence” in DC Sean Desai following Week 14’s loss to the Cowboys, via Brooks Kubena.

Giants

Giants WR Wan’Dale Robinson was limited to just six games due to injury in his rookie season and is thankful to have the opportunity to increase his production this year.

“Knowing where I was a year ago today, it means a lot,” Robinson said, via Ryan Dunleavy of the NY Post. “Showing all the hard work that was put in and all the people that believed in me to get here. You definitely feel like you get back in that groove and every time you touch the ball you feel like you are going to make a play.”

“In the beginning of this week,” Robinson added. “I told Dabes, Kafka and Coach Groh that I feel back, my knee feels back, so whatever they throw at me, I’ll be ready for it and everything should look a little bit better than it had been.”