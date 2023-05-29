NFC Notes: Foster Moreau, Desmond Ridder, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Falcons

Falcons QB Desmond Ridder feels a lot more comfortable going into his second year in the league and is putting more focus on the “intricate details” of their system.

“This time last year, my head was spinning,” Ridder said, via NFL.com. “Obviously having a year under my belt and a whole offseason, it’s become a lot more comfortable. Now we’re just trying to work the intricate details of it, just working the ins and outs, and knowing the exact whys of why everything is going on.”

When asked about the leadership he’s shown, Ridder said it comes naturally to him and he’s often talking to his teammates.

“I’m just doing what comes natural to me. Nothing’s forced,” Ridder said. “However it comes out for me… Sometimes it’s loud, sometimes it’s not. Sometimes it’s just real quiet off to the side. Sometimes you’ll see me out there talking to the defense, talking to whoever. That’s just who I am.”

Panthers

Panthers DL Derrick Brown said DL coach Todd Wash is very loud and expects the group to be in good shape so they don’t have to come off the field as often.

“He’s a very loud cat,” Brown said, via Panthers Wire. “So every single day, he’s pushing us, pushing us. And that’s what we need. He wants us to definitely be in shape and be able to play as many plays as you can. So at the end of the day, that helps all of us.”

Wash added that Brown is a great run defender and the team wants to improve his pass-rush abilities.

“I think right now, everybody out there understands, he’s a great run defender,” Wash said. “He’s big, strong, stout, and he can play all the positions across the board. The biggest thing we’re going to start working on is the pass-rush side of things. He’s a big athlete. He’s 330 pounds, but he has the ability and speed and explosiveness to get on the edges of guards. That’s the biggest thing we’re working on.”

Saints

Saints TE Foster Moreau has taken the field for OTAs to the amazement of many, as his inspiring return comes just two months after being diagnosed with Hodgkins’ lymphoma.

“It’s certainly close to that,” Moreau said when asked if it was a miracle, via NewOrleansSaints.com. “I’d say being here, at this stage, is probably more miraculous. But being home, reunited with Derek (Carr), that’s probably not nearly as miraculous.”

“My quality of life did not change,” Moreau added. “I’ll continue to fight this as long as I need to and as many times as I need to fight this and then go back into remission I will, and that’ll be a life sentence for me. But in terms of the struggle that I had to face, was more mental than anything. The real heroes are the kids in the children’s hospitals that are really fighting with real chemotherapy, real radiation. Those are the strong ones.”

Moreau is joining New Orleans from the Raiders along with QB Derek Carr, who praised his mental toughness.

“But I don’t want to undersell what that man just walked through,” Carr said. “It’s pretty scary news and a pretty scary thing to go through and for him to be out there already, I’m not going to get into his business but it’s pretty miraculous. I know he’s thankful. We were praying for him, he called us pretty early when he found out and he asked my wife and I to pray for him. Obviously, we do, because we’re family. I’m just happy that he’s out there and doing something that he loves to do. The fact that we get to play together is pretty cool, too.”