NFC Notes: Frank Reich, Arthur Smith, Bryce Young, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers

According to Aaron Wilson, the Buccaneers hosted DB Myles Dorn , CB Jaquan Johnson , and DB A.J. Thomas for workouts this week.

, CB , and DB for workouts this week. Of this group, Tampa Bay signed Johnson to their practice squad.

Falcons

The Athletic’s Jeff Schultz writes Falcons HC Arthur Smith likely won’t be fired midseason unless the team dramatically implodes. He points out owner Arthur Blank has only fired a coach during the season once.

likely won’t be fired midseason unless the team dramatically implodes. He points out owner has only fired a coach during the season once. Schultz reached out to Blank, who declined comment. Team sources told him, however, that Blank has been supportive behind the scenes while his expectations for Atlanta to take a step forward this season have remained clear.

The Falcons still have a chance to win the NFC South and make the playoffs, and Schultz says that would go a long way toward shoring up Smith’s job security. Otherwise, Blank will have a decision to make at the end of the season.

Panthers

Panthers HC Frank Reich disputed the idea that first-round QB Bryce Young doesn’t have the necessary pieces around him to succeed.

“I love our players,” Reich said, via Panthers Wire. “We have all the players we need to win football games. Are we always evolving and developing on offense? Yes, of course. So, with the vision we have for our offense this year, we don’t need anybody else. We got winning receivers, we got winning tight ends—we have to just play winning football. And that starts with me. I have to do a better job as a head coach—getting our offense playing more consistently to win football games, okay? But when I look at our groups, our position groups, and I look at our opponents, I see opportunities to win. We call plays, I watch tape and when I watch the tape, I see plenty of evidence that we are making winning plays.”

Joseph Person reports Panthers TE Hayden Hurst is in the league’s concussion protocol.