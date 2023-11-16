NFC Notes: Frank Reich, Thomas Brown, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers

Buccaneers S Ryan Neal (hand) had a cast on his left hand and missed practice Wednesday. Meanwhile, both CB Carlton Davis (toe) and OT Matt Feiler (knee) appear to have returned to practice. (Rick Stroud)

The Buccaneers were one of the teams to put in a claim on RB Michael Carter after he was waived by the Jets. He was awarded to the Cardinals. (Field Yates)

Falcons

The Falcons’ bye week is coming at a solid time to give the team an opportunity to reset after a three-game losing streak, all three of which were winnable games. Falcons HC Arthur Smith has seven games to turn things around, with four division matchups in that stretch including two against the NFC South-leading Saints, who are a game ahead of the 4-6 Falcons right now.

“You can take a step back and say all right, there are other things you can do logistically to help, you know, manage it,” Smith said via ESPN’s Michael Rothstein. “And ultimately I need to be a better head coach, too, right? So it all goes into it. That’ll be a good time to look at everything and things that we switch year-to-year, things that we’ve done before that may help us. So we’ll look at it all.”

Panthers

Panthers first-round QB Bryce Young said he trusts HC Frank Reich when asked about how he felt about him taking over play-calling duties again.

“He explained to everyone, again, just felt like it was what was best,” Young said, via Panthers Wire. “And I think it’s a result of everything. We do everything as a team, as a unit, specifically, offensively. So it’s all of us. Again, it was what he felt like was best, what we felt like was right for the time being and I think it’s just a result of a lot of things. But ultimately, again, it’s what’s just best for the team. There’s no one that’s at fault. It was the call that Coach made and we have his back with it.”

Young added that he doesn’t believe the change will hinder him at all when asked about how the change will affect his game.

“It doesn’t hinder me, it doesn’t affect my ability,” he replied. “It’s the same system. You hear a different voice, but you’re calling the same plays. Coach Reich and TB — from the beginning, all the way through — have always both had a big hand in molding the game plan, molding the offense and it’s a combination of stuff and bringing things together. It’s still that.”

Reich said he doesn’t think this will hurt OC Thomas Brown ‘s long-term career prospects, who entered this season viewed as a rising star: “This will have little or no impact on Thomas’ long-term trajectory. He’s too good of a coach and person.” (Joe Person)

‘s long-term career prospects, who entered this season viewed as a rising star: “This will have little or no impact on Thomas’ long-term trajectory. He’s too good of a coach and person.” (Joe Person) Reich says fourth-round OL Chandler Zavala will start at left guard this week. (Darin Gantt)