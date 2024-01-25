NFC Notes: GB DC Candidates, Justin Fields, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer says the potential opportunity to coach USC QB Caleb Williams was a selling point for offensive coordinator candidates who interviewed with the Bears. However, he adds HC Matt Eberflus defended incumbent QB Justin Fields during the interviews.

Lions

Lions HC Dan Campbell supported CB Cam Sutton despite his recent struggles.

“That’s that’s the nature of playing the position. And if you’re a quarterback or cornerback, we talk about all the time — you’ve got to have a short memory, short-term memory,” Campbell said, via Lions Wire. “And things are going to happen. And the most important thing in those positions is to bounce back.”

Campbell pointed out that Sutton made a great play on Rams WR Puka Nacua.

“He makes a huge play on Puka. And that’s what it’s about here,” Campbell stated. “And we’ll mix the coverages; he’ll do what he does. But Cam’s going to be just fine.”

Campbell said recently signed TE Zach Ertz is in good shape and will continue evaluating him throughout the week: “We’re gonna gauge this and see where he’s at.” (Jeremy Fowler)

Packers

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler points out that the Packers’ defensive coordinator candidate, Falcons assistant HC Jerry Gray, was Green Bay’s defensive backs coach from 2020-2022, while he was also promoted to pass game coordinator in 2022.

was Green Bay’s defensive backs coach from 2020-2022, while he was also promoted to pass game coordinator in 2022. Fowler also writes Titans pass game coordinator Chris Harris interviewed well for a position on the Packers’ staff in 2021.

interviewed well for a position on the Packers’ staff in 2021. The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman notes Illinois senior analyst Jim Leonhard was the top choice for the Packers in 2021 when they were looking for a defensive coordinator, but he elected to stay at Wisconsin at the time and they hired Joe Barry . They could revisit things with Barry gone and Leonhard on a different team.

was the top choice for the Packers in 2021 when they were looking for a defensive coordinator, but he elected to stay at Wisconsin at the time and they hired . They could revisit things with Barry gone and Leonhard on a different team. Green Bay also was interested in Panthers DC Ejiro Evero but Carolina has been blocking interview requests from other teams for him this offseason for lateral moves.

but Carolina has been blocking interview requests from other teams for him this offseason for lateral moves. Other notable candidates Schneidman highlights include former Giants DC Wink Martindale , Titans DC Shane Bowen and Cowboys DB coach Al Harris .

, Titans DC and Cowboys DB coach . Schneidman later ruled out former Titans HC Mike Vrabel in a radio interview, saying even if he was open to a DC gig, it wouldn’t be in Green Bay.

in a radio interview, saying even if he was open to a DC gig, it wouldn’t be in Green Bay. Tom Silverstein reports the Packers have parted ways with strength and conditioning coach Chris Gizzi.