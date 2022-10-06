NFC Notes: George Kittle, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan isn’t concerned with TE George Kittle‘s lack of production and believes the more he works his way back physically the more productive he will be.

“The more Kittle is out there and healthy, the more he practices, the more he can get back in the routine,” Shanahan said, via PFT. “I think that stuff will take care of itself. The plays that went to him, I thought he did a good job on in the game. Kittle affects the game in so many ways, the run and the pass. We definitely want to get him the ball more, but it’s something we’re not that concerned about. We think it’ll take care of itself as we get going.”

Rams

The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue writes the Rams are hoping OLB Takk McKinley will be able to provide a jolt to their pass rush, as they’re next to last in pressure rate despite blitzing the fifth-most of any team.

Rams HC Sean McVay announced C Coleman Shelton suffered a high ankle sprain and will miss 4-6 weeks, while S Jordan Fuller re-aggravated a hamstring injury and will miss “a couple of weeks.” (Rodrigue)

Seahawks

The Seahawks have been unexpectedly good on offense so far in 2022 and a big part of that has been the play of rookie OTs Charles Cross and Abraham Lucas. Cross was the No. 6 pick and Lucas lasted until No. 72, but it’s been Lucas who has been just a little more impressive in both the run and pass game. Both have more than held their own through a quarter of the season.

“Both guys are plenty tough enough and physical enough to do the things we ask of the position,” Carroll said via the Athletic’s Michael-Shawn Dugar. “They have been really consistent. So, big credit to those guys. That’s a lot to take on, and they’re protecting the quarterback well better than we have in past years. We’re expecting to continue to get better, too, because we know they are just getting started. They’re a very positive thing for us, and really happy for those guys.”