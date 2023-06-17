NFC Notes: George Kittle, Isaiah Simmons, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers

49ers TE George Kittle said HC Kyle Shanahan calls plays he knows won’t work in order to give the defense a certain look that will set them up for a chunk play.

“Kyle has this thing where if wants to set up a play action or a bootleg type of pass, he’ll just call a play – a run play that he knows is not gonna work,” Kittle said, via Niners Wire. “I can’t remember what game this was. It might’ve been the Vikings one year or Seattle this year, where we’re running a run play multiple times and it’s averaging like, two yards a carry, two yards a carry, two yards a carry. And then we threw a play action behind it and Deebo goes for 75 yards against Seattle. And the whole thing is set up because it’s the exact same motion, it’s the exact same alignment, it looks the exact same. Then all the sudden Deebo’s running this shallow. I’m faking like I’m the defensive end. Linebacker thinks its power, he steps up four yards and Deebo’s uncovered in the flat running for a touchdown.”

Kittle added that Shanahan’s chief philosophy is to get the ball into his skill player’s hands in space and create YAC opportunities.

“So it’s just stuff like that that’s really fun because Kyle Shanahan’s like ‘hey, if I can get my skill players the ball with space in front of em …’ we’re all running for days,” Kittle said. “And that’s what’s really fun. We have such a great YAC team, and that’s one thing that we always talk about. So, he can scheme us open and it’s just really fun to be part of that offense.”

Cardinals

Cardinals LB/S Isaiah Simmons said he’s been spending time with the defensive backs so far this offseason and expects to continue with the group.

“I’ve been with the defensive backs so far, so we’re just kind of taking it from there as of now,” Simmons said, via Josh Weinfuss of ESPN. “So, moving forward, I’ll be with the defensive backs.”

Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon said he targeted Simmons as a prospect in the 2020 NFL Draft during his time as the Colts’ defensive backs coach.

“At the time when he came out, who I was with, we had a vision of how we’re going to use him,” Gannon said. “But everyone has a little bit different vision for everybody.”

Simmons thinks their safeties group is among the best in the league alongside Budda Baker and Jalen Thompson.

“I think the sky’s the limit. I really think there isn’t really anything we can’t do,” Simmons said. “I feel like I believe we could be the best group in the NFL, easily. So, really, we just got to put the work in and put our minds to it.”

Rams

Rams HC Sean McVay said he feels good about the team’s wide receiver room, much in part to WR Tutu Atwell taking a step forward.

“I think I feel better about it,” McVay said, via Rams Wire. “It’ll be good to be able to get Cooper back rolling. I think guys have all taken steps in the right direction. I think Van’s had a really good offseason. I think Tutu Atwell has been outstanding. He’s been a real bright spot, very comfortable. You can see just the comfort in playing a lot of snaps last year, gaining some confidence and then being able to move around. That’ll be really valuable.”

McVay added that Atwell not only has the physical traits but the football acumen to line up at multiple spots on the field.

“It’s very important because the more you can do – you just never know. And if last year taught us anything, you got to be ready for contingency plans,” McVay said. “He’s a guy that’s going to have a role for us and his ability to be able to move around and make sure that we don’t have to have certain guys play every single snap. But his ability to be able to play ‘F,’ to be able to play ‘Z,’ to be able to play ‘X,’ the different skills that he possesses. I think he’s a nice complement to some of the other guys that we have and so I’m really pleased with what he’s done. He’s a super smart guy. He’s got a really high capacity as a learner. You could see good, aggressive hands and obviously, he can run and do all those types of things, but he’s becoming a more complete player. Looking forward to seeing what that looks like when the pads come on. But I’ve been really proud of Tutu, happy for his development.”