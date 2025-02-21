NFC Notes: George Kittle, Kyren Williams, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

49ers WR Deebo Samuel is on the trade block this offseason after requesting permission to seek a trade. When asked about their receiving core, TE George Kittle thinks RB Christian McCaffrey‘s return will provide a boost to their offense.

“One thing that we missed all of last year that would help the wide receivers is, hey, Christian McCaffrey will probably be back,” Kittle said, via NFL.com. “While he wasn’t there for a lot of the year and wasn’t on all the highlight reels and all that stuff, he’ll be back and I’m assuming he’s gonna come back, like, angry because he missed last year, most of it. I think we’re going to get the best version of Christian McCaffrey.”

Kittle reiterated how McCaffrey opens up their passing game.

“When you have a guy like Christian, who can run all the routes and still be great in the run game, it opens everything up for our wide receivers, it opens everything up for me, too. So, that combination with coach (Kyle) Shanahan scheming it up, I think it’s gonna be a great recipe for success.”

Rams

Rams RB Kyren Williams struggled with injuries through the first two years of his career, spending time on injured reserve in 2022 and 2023. Williams explained it was a personal goal to stay healthy last season after appearing in 16 of 17 games.

“I started doing that [last] year and I can feel a difference between how my body responds week in and week out,” Williams said, via Sarah Barshop of ESPN.

Rams OC Mike LaFleur said Williams brings an infectious energy to their locker room and feels the running back’s best football is ahead.

“He’s a warrior,” LaFleur said. “He’s just as tough as they come mentally. He’s not the biggest dude, but he brings it with fight. There’s an energy about that guy that all the guys feed off. I think we’re seeing his best ball right now and I know he even feels like there’s even more out there.”

Williams is set to enter the final year of his rookie contract in 2025. Los Angeles GM Les Snead said there’s no deadline to get a deal done but considers him to be a “very impactful” player.

“That usually could be a difference in numbers, but a lot of times there’s no real deadline,” Snead said. “It can drag on. He would be someone that after three years you could begin discussing … let’s call it renegotiating or starting anew. I do think Kyren is someone who is a Ram and has a very impactful role for us.”

Seahawks

Seahawks GM John Schneider expressed their desire to re-sign LB Ernest Jones IV.

“Obviously we want Ernest back,” Schneider said, via The Athletic. “We’ve talked to his guys; we’ve had great communication with them, and we’re hoping we’re able to accomplish that. Some guys, at some point you can get too close to the end of the season where they want to see what free agency looks like. So, now they can go out and see what their market is, and understandably so.”

Jones is confident that he will be able to work out a deal to remain in Seattle.

“I’m going to be a Seahawk,” Jones said. “I firmly believe that.”