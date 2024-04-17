NFC Notes: George Kittle, Puka Nacua, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

The 49ers were so close again to winning the Super Bowl but fell just short in overtime. San Francisco TE George Kittle has faith in the personnel on both sides of the ball to lead them to another dominant season.

“Stay healthy, just continue to do our jobs, just try to get a little better every day,” Kittle said, via ESPN’s Laura Rutledge. “Brock Purdy is a fantastic quarterback, and he’s only going to get better because he’s so young. And we were fortunate enough to keep our entire offense so far, which is very beneficial when your whole o-line stays together, everyone gets used to playing next to each other. So we’re optimistic our offense takes another step going forward.”

“On the defensive side of the ball, when you have Nick Bosa, Fred Warner, [Javon] Hargrave, Charvarius Ward, we have a pretty good defense over there too. Hopefully we keep playing at a high level.”

Rams

2023 fifth-round WR Puka Nacua had a historic rookie season where he set the rookie record for receptions and receiving yards. Nacua credited the standard WR Cooper Kupp set for his early success in the NFL.

“I feel like I’m still trying to reach Coop’s expectations,” Nacua said, via Stu Jackson of the team’s official website. “Because he set the standard for us in the wide receiver room and for a lot of receivers in the NFL. I mean, to be the triple-crown winner. I just mentioned it to him not too long ago, I don’t know how wide receivers have won a Super Bowl MVP.”

“His conditioning days were some of the tougher ones. I remember the first week I came back, I think I threw up every day of the week. He wasn’t a fan of that, because it was on his lawn and stuff. He was like, ‘you’re throwing up in my bushes Puka, thanks.’ But it was super fun, and then to come back in today, it felt like I didn’t miss a beat. There was kind of an idea of, ‘Oh, I don’t know what I’m going to do for the offseason.’ But following Coop’s plan made it super easy and centered me in the right way.”

The Rams have shown “extra” interest in TCU S Mark Perry and have a virtual interview scheduled with him about a week before the draft. (Ryan Fowler)

Seahawks

Boise State RB George Holani took an official visit with the Seahawks. (Ryan Fowler)

Fresno State CB Carlton Johnson took an official visit with the Seahawks. (Billy Marshall)

took an official visit with the Seahawks. (Billy Marshall) According to ESPN’s Brady Henderson, the Seahawks never hosted Texas DT Byron Murphy II on an official 30 visit, but he adds that doesn’t mean they are not interested in him.