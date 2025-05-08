NFC Notes: George Kittle, Terrance Ferguson, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

49ers TE George Kittle recently agreed to a new extension to clear up any doubts regarding his future before the offseason program got underway. Kittle is pleased with where the team is this year compared to other years, where players weren’t participating in different offseason workouts or training camp as they negotiated new deals.

“I’m happy that we don’t have a bunch of guys holding out for contracts,” Kittle said, via Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area. “I’m glad that we are not having a super drama-filled offseason. I think every year of my career we’ve had a quarterback controversy at some point. And to not have that, it’s going great.

“And just when you have everybody in the building or the majority of the guys in the building, just the energy in the locker room is fantastic, the weight room is awesome, guys are working really hard. We have a lot of new free agents this year, so you want to meet everybody. You want everybody to get to know you before you get into the grind of training camp.”

Rams

After moving out of the first round entirely, the Rams used their first pick of the draft on TE Terrance Ferguson in the second round. Los Angeles HC Sean McVay is thrilled that they were able to move down and still get a player they like, and he said they have big plans for Ferguson.

“For us to be able to go back, still get a player that we would’ve felt good with earlier in terms of where we would’ve drafted him, was a really big deal,” McVay said, via SiriusXM. “I’m excited about how it unfolded. I give a ton of credit to Tony Pastoors, obviously Les and our group, but it worked out really well and we were super excited about being able to come away with Terrance Ferguson, who we have big plans for.”

Seahawks

Mike Sando of The Athletic cites an anonymous executive who highly praised the Seahawks’ draft strategy, calling their first three picks of OL Grey Zabel, S Nick Emmanwori, and TE Elijah Arroyo “three of the better players in the whole draft.”

“The top of the draft was really good for them,” the executive said. “They got three of the better players in the whole draft. (Elijah) Arroyo was the fifth tight end taken? He is a really good player. That is shocking. And I love (Nick) Emmanwori. He is going to be their Kam Chancellor in terms of physicality and demeanor.”

Another executive considers Arroyo the “best pass threat” of the entire 2025 tight ends group after Colston Loveland.

“After Michigan (Colston Loveland), he is the best pass threat in the tight end group,” the exec said. “He is so fast — so fast.”

One executive believes third-round QB Jalen Milroe is a good fit for their system.

“They run all those nakeds and that stuff, so if (starter Sam) Darnold gets hurt, the system is kind of set for what Milroe does next,” the executive said. “You find out the things he does best, the big hard run fakes, the play-action pass. And maybe he develops as a passer.”