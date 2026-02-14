NFC Notes: George Paton, Isaac TeSlaa, Cardinals, Lions, Vikings

Cardinals

Matt Zenitz reports that the Cardinals are set to hire Jake Moreland as their TE coach. The team has also added QB coach Matt Schaub and WR coach Tony Sorrentino .

as their TE coach. The team has also added QB coach and WR coach . Zenitz also reports that the team is expected to retain OL coach Justin Frye and offensive assistant Chris Cook .

and offensive assistant . Another hire reported by Zenitz is the team bringing on Miami defensive pass game coordinator Zac Etheridge as CB coach

Lions

The Lions finished with a disappointing 9-8 record and failed to reach the playoffs. Detroit WR Amon-Ra St. Brown thinks they can have a “dangerous” offense with WRs Isaac TeSlaa, Kalif Raymond, and Dominic Lovett.

“I think we can be real dangerous,” St. Brown said, via Eric Woodyard of ESPN. “And not even just Isaac, too. Whoever, whether it’s Kalif [Raymond], Dominic [Lovett]. I feel like we’ve got a really good receiver room, and I think that was one thing that Scottie talked to us before we left was let’s take that next step as a receiver group. He feels like, and so do we, that we can be the best in the league, so that’s something that we’ll be striving for next year.”

TeSlaa had six touchdowns as a rookie after being a third-round pick. He admitted that he felt a lot of pressure when entering training camp last offseason, which caused him to play “a little uptight.”

“I remember coming in here and being so nervous for camp and I felt like I had all this pressure on me,” TeSlaa said. “So I felt like when I first got here, I was a little uptight with the way I was playing, and just as I continued to go out throughout the season, I felt the confidence in myself and the people around me. It just allowed me to loosen up and have more confidence in myself and allowed me to play better throughout the season.”

Lions WR Jameson Williams mentioned that getting stronger is an emphasis for him this offseason.

“I think I get better every day. I try to work on getting better every day,” Williams said. “I’m trying to be the best, most complete receiver. That’s my goal.”

Lions LB Alex Anzalone‘s contract was voided on February 12th. (Over The Cap)

Vikings

Broncos GM George Paton is set to enter the final year of his contract in 2026 and has come up as a possible candidate for the Vikings’ general manager job after being an executive in Minnesota for 14 years. When appearing on Altitude Sports Radio, ESPN’s Adam Schefter said he hasn’t gotten any indication that Paton is considering leaving.

“I know the name’s come up,” Schefter said. “I was around a lot of Broncos people at the Super Bowl, I didn’t get any indication that was the case. George still has kids in high school, I believe. I don’t think he’s looking to leave — could it happen one day? Sure. Would Minnesota be interested? I’m sure. But my understanding is, George is pretty content and Denver is intent upon keeping him in Denver.”

Ryan Cordell to TEs coach and hire Derek Warehime as assistant OL coach. CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz reports the Vikings are expected to promote game management coordinator/passing game specialistto TEs coach and hireas assistant OL coach.