NFC Notes: Grady Jarrett, Jayden Reed, Bears, Packers

Bears

Bears DT Gervon Dexter hasn’t fully tapped into his potential after losing playing time to DT Andrew Billings a year ago. Chicago HC Ben Johnson has the utmost faith in Dexter and believes he will break out this year.

“It’s hard to compare because I’ve only been with him now for, what, seven weeks, eight weeks?” Johnson said, via Mike Pendleton of the Bears Wire. “But, I can tell you this, just from afar, having called plays against him, he was a guy that really came on last year. You could feel it. With Billings being out last year, you could feel him grow into just a little bit more of, ‘Hey, I need to step up here,’ and you could see it. You can see it on the tape. There was growth. There was more production, particularly in the pass-rush game.”

Grady Jarrett

Bears DE Montez Sweat said DT Grady Jarrett‘s leadership will be huge for the defensive line room’s young players.

“Grady has brought a lot of leadership and experience to the room,” Sweat said, via Bears Wire. “He helps out the young guys a lot. He’s also kind of played in this type before. And some players haven’t, including me. So he’s helping out in that aspect too. So yeah, Grady is a big help right now.”

Packers

Packers WR Jayden Reed made headlines when Adam Schefter reported Reed’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, met with GM Brian Gutekunst after they drafted first-round WR Matthew Golden and third-round WR Savion Williams to clarify his client’s role as their top receiver. When speaking to reporters, Reed said the report was miscontrued and Rosenhaus was making sure to be on the same page with the organization.

“A lot of people misinterpreted that,” Reed said, via Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. “I hired a new agent, and we talked about it before even the draft, really, that he said he was going to talk to the front office and everybody here to just catch up and make sure everybody’s on the same page. As a new client, he told me that’s the way he was going to do it, and he did it. Now, I don’t know how it got out because it was supposed to be confidential, but that’s how it goes sometimes. People get a different perception. They make their own perception, which is OK. That’s how it goes sometimes.”

Reed said the team spoke to him at the end of last season about becoming more of a vocal leader in the locker room.

“In our exit meeting … that’s what they talked to me about, was just being more of a leader, being more vocal,” Reed said. “That’s what I’m trying to do because I’ve been in their position as well. It’s not easy to learn plays, and it’s a lot of chaos as a rookie. (Golden) has been doing a phenomenal job. He’s picked it up probably faster than I did, so I commend him on that, and Savion as well. They’re always around. I tried to stick around in the huddle to make sure they’re good. They’ve been doing a great job.”

Packers HC Matt LaFleur said Reed and their veteran players are taking Golden and Williams “under their wings.”

“He’s been outstanding,” LaFleur said. “I’ve been really impressed with our veterans taking these guys under their wings and kind of showing them the way and really helping them.”