NFC Notes: Haason Reddick, Mike Zimmer, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders

Tom Pelissero reports the Commanders are hiring veteran OL coach Bobby Johnson .

. John Keim reports that Ryan Kerrigan will return as assistant LB coach/pass rush specialist.

will return as assistant LB coach/pass rush specialist. Ben Standig adds TE coach Todd Storm , OL coach Travelle Wharton , and OL coach Juan Castillo are not expected to return for 2024.

, OL coach , and OL coach are not expected to return for 2024. Adam Schefter reports the Commanders hired former Buccaneers assistant coach David Raih as TE coach, reuniting him with OC Kliff Kingsbury from their time with the Cardinals.

Cowboys

New Cowboys DC Mike Zimmer on returning to Dallas to work with HC Mike McCarthy: “I’m excited and honored to be back with a great organization. I’m thrilled to work with Mike McCarthy, for whom I have had a ton of respect in our NFC North days, and to do anything I can do to help the Joneses and the Cowboys.” (Ed Werder)

Eagles

Zach Berman from PHLY Sports investigated the EDGE Haason Reddick situation and answered some questions as to why the top-end edge rusher could be available. While their defense needs significant improvements, Berman suggests the biggest defensive move they could make is a loss this offseason.

Berman notes Reddick is playing significantly better than the deal he signed in 2022 reflects, and 2024 is the last year of the contract. Reddick reasonably wants some insurance prior to playing this season, and Berman believes he will be playing on a new deal next year whether that’s for Philadelphia or someone else.

While the Eagles did allow Reddick to pursue a trade, Berman adds this doesn’t necessarily mean he’s not returning next year. With this in mind, Berman states the Eagles would only look to move him if they don’t feel like they could offer him the same money another team is offering and they like the compensation returning in the deal.

EDGE Josh Sweat is also a free agent this offseason, and Berman thinks it’s unrealistic to get either, let alone both players, at below-market level deals. Berman says they would be very likely to offer Sweat a big contract if they trade Reddick, and 2023 first-round pick EDGE Nolan Smith figures to have an increased role.