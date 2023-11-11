NFC Notes: Hayden Hurst, Adam Thielen, Bryce Young, Buccaneers, Panthers

Buccaneers

According to Aaron Wilson , the Buccaneers worked out OT Ryan Swoboda.

Panthers

Panthers WR Adam Thielen said the team’s lack of offensive production is embarrassing but said it’s not due to lack of preparation.

“We’re just not hitting on all cylinders right now. We’re not hitting on any cylinders,” Thielen said, via PFT. “It’s an embarrassing effort. I think everyone’s just embarrassed, you know, put up what, six points on offense. Like, we didn’t do anything. That’s embarrassing when your defense is playing the way they’re playing, especially the way they’re playing. It’s embarrassing. And like we talked about, we’re putting in good practices. We’re doing the right things; building the momentum that way, but it’s just not translating. That’s tough.”

Panthers

Panthers QB Bryce Young said they are all feeling frustrated following Thursday’s loss to the Bears.

“Yeah, we’re all frustrated,” Young said, via David Newton of ESPN. “Frustrating situation to be in. It’s not who we are, who we want to be. We are what we put on tape, we are what we put on the field, and we have to be better.”

Panthers TE Hayden Hurst called Young a leader and they need to “rally behind him.”

“He may be young, but he’s the leader of this team,” Hurst said. “We’ve got to rally behind him and kind of figure some things out.”

Panthers’ veteran WR Adam Thielen said their offense is embarrassed by how badly they are sputtering.

“We’re not hitting on all cylinders,” Thielen said. “We’re not hitting on any cylinders, to be honest. It’s an embarrassing effort. Everyone is embarrassed to put up six points on offense. Without that punt return it was like we didn’t do anything. It’s embarrassing.”