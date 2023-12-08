NFC Notes: Hayden Hurst, Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers

Ahead of Week 14’s game against the Falcons, Buccaneers S Antoine Winfield Jr. recalled their Week 7 loss to Atlanta, where Younghoe Koo converted a game-winning 51-yard field goal.

“That game kind of came down to our last series,” Winfield Jr. said, via Jenna Laine of ESPN. “We just [have] to make sure we finish and not put ourselves in that position again.”

Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield said their previous loss to the Falcons was “really frustrating,” but feels their offense has developed since then.

“Really frustrating,” Mayfield said. “Obviously, it’s been a steady growth of this offense, and that was an early game, so just watching that it seems like a different team now from where we’re at. Just learning from those mistakes, guys learning the concepts completely and knowing the little details and things that truly make the difference when you’re playing a competitive team like that.”

Buccaneers RG Cody Mauch also thinks they’ve made improvements since that Week 7 loss and plans on approaching their upcoming game like it’s a playoff matchup.

“You’re like, ‘Why did I do that? What am I doing?’ But we’ve all grown a lot since that game, as players,” Mauch said. “It’s good to go back and see because you’re still the same player. You’ve made some improvements, but you can kind of see what I did last time and how you can improve that. We’re treating it like a playoff game, because, really, for us, it is. You’ve got to keep winning, especially these division games. That’s just kind of the mentality for us.”

Panthers

Panthers TE Hayden Hurst wrote on X that he couldn’t remember what happened four hours after Week 10’s game against the Bears but confirmed his concussion and Post Traumatic Amnesia is not career-ending.

“I appreciate everyone reaching out & checking on me. I suffered a pretty nasty concussion against the Bears a few weeks ago & don’t remember up to 4 hours after the game. Scary situation but the Panthers have been incredible walking me through this process. While it was scary, it is NOT career ending. I’m starting my return to play this week, so fingers crossed I make it back for the last few weeks! God Bless & Keep Pounding !!!!”

Panthers OC Thomas Brown was asked about their issues converting short-yardage situations and why they haven’t used QB Andy Dalton for sneaks like earlier in the season: “I feel good about our answers. I just don’t feel good about our execution all the time,” via Joseph Person.

Saints

Saints OC Pete Carmichael said they want more consistency out of OT Trevor Penning for him to get more playing time, via Katherine Terrell.

said they want more consistency out of OT for him to get more playing time, via Katherine Terrell. Nick Underhill reports Saints WR Chris Olave missed practice due to an illness.