NFC Notes: Hayden Hurst, Parris Campbell, Panthers, Giants, Vikings

Giants

Giants WR Parris Campbell has been getting work at running back in New York’s offseason program. He points out he got some time at the position with the Colts before he arrived in the NFL.

“I did it some in Indy,” Campbell said, via Pat Leonard. “But it’s really my high school and my college background. It’s not new to me. It’s something I like to do because they’re using me in different ways. I feel like that’s something that I’m good at, too. Getting some reps back there is good.”

Giants RBs coach Jeff Nixon said they’ve been upfront with Campbell about how they’d like to use him.

“We tell the guys the truth,” Nixon said. “We’re not going to sugarcoat anything.”

Panthers

Panthers HC Frank Reich is known for his love of tight ends and making them a featured part of his offense. Veteran TE Hayden Hurst was well aware of that when he signed with Carolina in free agency. He’s anticipating having a strong role when the Panthers get in the red zone as well as getting the ball with opportunities to run after the catch, which he relishes.

“It’s just fun,” Hurst said via Augusta Stone of the team website. “I know I’m big; I’m fast. I know guys in the NFL necessarily don’t like to get in there and tackle on the outside. So for me, if you can run across the field and give me the ball closer to the sideline, I know I can turn it up. I can jump over guys, go through guys, go around guys. It’s fun getting to utilize my athletic ability.”