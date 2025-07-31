NFC Notes: J.J. McCarthy, Bo Melton, Bears WR Corps, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Bears

Bears WR D.J. Moore described getting accustomed to HC Ben Johnson‘s new system, calling it a “race” to get into the right position.

“It’s a race to the spot every time,” Moore said, via the team’s YouTube. “Even from the time you line up and get set, you have to be loaded. Because when the ball is snapped, you have two seconds, two to three seconds to be there at your spot before the defenders either get in the backfield or Caleb is off you.”

Moore said Caleb Williams has made an extra effort in building chemistry with him.

“When we came back (to camp), he was like, ‘Hey, we need to get yada, yada, yada,’” Moore said. “Now? After practice, we run together. I’m like, ‘Dawg. Dude. This is going to be like we’re hip to hip now. We need to stay like this.’”

Bears WR Rome Odunze mentions that he’s going into 2025 with added confidence following his rookie campaign.

“A year under our belt helps us continue to build that,” Odunze said. “With the new offense, learning it together, having the knowledge of playing in the NFL season and having those games. Then putting that into this offense and building the connection that way is great, too.”

Johnson said second-round WR Luther Burden III is starting to get team reps “slowly but surely” after being a little behind at first, which led to some misalignments. (Courtney Cronin)

Lions

Lions DC Kelvin Sheppard has big praise for second-year CB Terrion Arnold, with Arnold himself noting it won’t be long before he is one of the top cornerbacks in the league.

“Terrion Arnold took a huge leap in my opinion this offseason,” Sheppard said, via LionsWire.com. “He progressed during his rookie year. But he’s come in, not only this offseason, but this training camp looking like a different guy. His body’s more developed, but also from the neck up, the mental aspect of the game. He’s seeing it faster. He’s feeling the routes faster. So that’s a guy I’ve already seen the leap in.”

Packers

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst talked about signing LB Isaiah Simmons to a one-year deal: “I wouldn’t call it a flier … He’s still a young player and think his best football is ahead of him.” (Rob Demovsky)

talked about signing LB to a one-year deal: “I wouldn’t call it a flier … He’s still a young player and think his best football is ahead of him.” (Rob Demovsky) Gutekunst has liked what Bo Melton has done during his switch to corner and called HC Matt LaFleur’s decision to keep him there “very, very wise.” (Weston Hodkiewicz)

has done during his switch to corner and called HC decision to keep him there “very, very wise.” (Weston Hodkiewicz) Packers ST coach Rich Bisaccia believes Melton can excel on either side of the ball and said regardless of his position he will still be a significant special teams contributor: “B/c of the makeup of Bo Melton , who he is, his personality and attitude – the transition has not been easy but acceptable. … We’re excited to have him regardless of what side of ball he’s on.” (Hodkiewicz)

believes Melton can excel on either side of the ball and said regardless of his position he will still be a significant special teams contributor: “B/c of the makeup of , who he is, his personality and attitude – the transition has not been easy but acceptable. … We’re excited to have him regardless of what side of ball he’s on.” (Hodkiewicz) Packers DC Jeff Hafley says he was “excited” about the idea of moving Melton to cornerback: “Chances are the guy is going to succeed. I believe in him.” (Ryan Wood)

says he was “excited” about the idea of moving Melton to cornerback: “Chances are the guy is going to succeed. I believe in him.” (Ryan Wood) Green Bay RB MarShawn Lloyd has a groin injury, while WR Dontayvion Wicks is not practicing due to a calf injury. (Wood)

Vikings

Plan A for the Vikings this year was to keep another quarterback with significant experience as an insurance policy for QB J.J. McCarthy, who was essentially a rookie going into Year 2 after missing all of last year with a knee injury. But both QBs Sam Darnold and Daniel Jones left for greener pastures in free agency, and the result has been a blessing in disguise for the Vikings. McCarthy has been getting all of the work with the first-string offense this offseason and has made real strides in the eyes of the team.