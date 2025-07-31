NFC Notes: J.J. McCarthy, Bo Melton, Bears WR Corps, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Bears
Bears WR D.J. Moore described getting accustomed to HC Ben Johnson‘s new system, calling it a “race” to get into the right position.
“It’s a race to the spot every time,” Moore said, via the team’s YouTube. “Even from the time you line up and get set, you have to be loaded. Because when the ball is snapped, you have two seconds, two to three seconds to be there at your spot before the defenders either get in the backfield or Caleb is off you.”
Moore said Caleb Williams has made an extra effort in building chemistry with him.
“When we came back (to camp), he was like, ‘Hey, we need to get yada, yada, yada,’” Moore said. “Now? After practice, we run together. I’m like, ‘Dawg. Dude. This is going to be like we’re hip to hip now. We need to stay like this.’”
Bears WR Rome Odunze mentions that he’s going into 2025 with added confidence following his rookie campaign.
“A year under our belt helps us continue to build that,” Odunze said. “With the new offense, learning it together, having the knowledge of playing in the NFL season and having those games. Then putting that into this offense and building the connection that way is great, too.”
- Johnson said second-round WR Luther Burden III is starting to get team reps “slowly but surely” after being a little behind at first, which led to some misalignments. (Courtney Cronin)
Lions
Lions DC Kelvin Sheppard has big praise for second-year CB Terrion Arnold, with Arnold himself noting it won’t be long before he is one of the top cornerbacks in the league.
“Terrion Arnold took a huge leap in my opinion this offseason,” Sheppard said, via LionsWire.com. “He progressed during his rookie year. But he’s come in, not only this offseason, but this training camp looking like a different guy. His body’s more developed, but also from the neck up, the mental aspect of the game. He’s seeing it faster. He’s feeling the routes faster. So that’s a guy I’ve already seen the leap in.”
Packers
- Packers GM Brian Gutekunst talked about signing LB Isaiah Simmons to a one-year deal: “I wouldn’t call it a flier … He’s still a young player and think his best football is ahead of him.” (Rob Demovsky)
- Gutekunst has liked what Bo Melton has done during his switch to corner and called HC Matt LaFleur’s decision to keep him there “very, very wise.” (Weston Hodkiewicz)
- Packers ST coach Rich Bisaccia believes Melton can excel on either side of the ball and said regardless of his position he will still be a significant special teams contributor: “B/c of the makeup of Bo Melton, who he is, his personality and attitude – the transition has not been easy but acceptable. … We’re excited to have him regardless of what side of ball he’s on.” (Hodkiewicz)
- Packers DC Jeff Hafley says he was “excited” about the idea of moving Melton to cornerback: “Chances are the guy is going to succeed. I believe in him.” (Ryan Wood)
- Green Bay RB MarShawn Lloyd has a groin injury, while WR Dontayvion Wicks is not practicing due to a calf injury. (Wood)
Vikings
Plan A for the Vikings this year was to keep another quarterback with significant experience as an insurance policy for QB J.J. McCarthy, who was essentially a rookie going into Year 2 after missing all of last year with a knee injury. But both QBs Sam Darnold and Daniel Jones left for greener pastures in free agency, and the result has been a blessing in disguise for the Vikings. McCarthy has been getting all of the work with the first-string offense this offseason and has made real strides in the eyes of the team.
“He was able to not only check those boxes but knock it out of the park from the work he put in,” Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell said via Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. “Everyone’s aware of the work the quarterback’s putting in, any NFL quarterback. The growth from that time to now is just a guy that has time on task with his teammates, with his coaches, in this building, working toward something, not working away from the injury. That’s in the past now.
“He came into training camp in unbelievable shape, 220 pounds. Everything he did was purposeful in having a great Day 1 of training camp. Then, let’s try to have a great Day 2, and we’re going to get to the season, and then the real rollercoaster will start. Hopefully, the work we put in will limit the peaks and valleys that come for a young player at that position.”
O’Connell went on to praise the leadership McCarthy has shown in particular. He’s still a young player, but O’Connell pointed out McCarthy has done everything possible to make sure the whole building is in his corner.
“He’s got an unbelievable way of connecting with guys in a way where it doesn’t feel like he’s trying to be anybody that he’s not,” O’Connell said. “He’s authentic. He’s himself. He’s had experience throughout his football career, leading from a younger age. It might be different now with some guys that are as accomplished as a Justin Jefferson, experienced as Ryan Kelly. He understands there’s an enthusiasm and an enjoyment to playing quarterback for the Minnesota Vikings that he wants to make sure he shows the guys. That’s infectious.”
