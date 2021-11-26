NFC Notes: J.J. Watt, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks, Russell Wilson

Cardinals

Cardinals GM Steve Keim said he “wouldn’t rule out” DL J.J. Watt returning at some point this season.

“I wouldn’t rule it out, I’ll say that,” Keim said, via Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic. “I don’t know that for a fact, but I wouldn’t bet against him.”

Keim mentioned that Watt’s shoulder surgery was a success and confirmed that Watt “didn’t tear his bicep.”

“I do know he didn’t tear his bicep,” Keim said. “I do know that for a fact, that he did not. I don’t know what all the other technical terms are, but I know he didn’t tear that.”

Keim added that Watt was able to recover from a torn pectoral “quicker than anybody” in the league.

“He told me he came back from his pec deal quicker than anybody that’s ever come back from a pec tear,” Keim said. “Again, he’s one guy I would never bet against.”

Rams

Rams QB Sean McVay said WR Odell Beckham Jr. has been doing well since joining the organization and is figuring out how to “maximize his skill sets.”

“He’s doing really well. The one thing is he’s very smart. Game comes naturally to him,” McVay said, via RamsWire.com. “I think we’re just working through – like you said, it’s the early parts of the week. We’ll be able to get some good, full speed reps today and this afternoon, and figure out exactly how we kind of tighten up the plan, and what it looks like to maximize his skill sets. But he’s going to be ready to go and we expect to see a lot of him.”

Seahawks

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll reiterated that his relationship with Russell Wilson is the “best it’s ever been” in their time together.

“The best it’s ever been by far,” Carroll said, via SeahawksWire.com. “We’ve been closer because of all that happened in the offseason we went through and the time we spent together. It’s as connected as it’s ever been.”

As for Wilson’s finger injury, Carroll called the situation one of the “most difficult” injuries in Wilson’s career.

“He just went through one of the most difficult things he’s ever faced in his career,” Carroll said. “To make it through that one step at a time every day and stay in touch. To see him handle it and all that and now he’s ready to go. I’m a little bit frustrated that we didn’t jump back in at a high level, but we’re cranked to turn. Looking forward to it.”

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson said the team’s record isn’t an impact on whether he wants to stay: “It doesn’t impact any of my thoughts at all. All I think about is right now what we’re going to do and how we’re going to do it. I love this team. I love this organization. I love being here.” (Michael-Shawn Dugar)

said the team’s record isn’t an impact on whether he wants to stay: “It doesn’t impact any of my thoughts at all. All I think about is right now what we’re going to do and how we’re going to do it. I love this team. I love this organization. I love being here.” (Michael-Shawn Dugar) Seahawks QB Russell Wilson said they are staying focused following Week 11’s loss to the Cardinals: “The best thing we can do is stay focused on right now.” (Bob Condotta)