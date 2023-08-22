NFC Notes: Jahan Dotson, Rob Gronkowski, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

Commanders WR Jahan Dotson commented on the team breaking the Eagles’ 24-game win streak in the preseason.

“I was sitting in bed watching ESPN all day, and all you could hear about is this streak, the streak,” Dotson said, via John Keim of ESPN.com. “So I feel like we just had the biggest preseason W in history. It was definitely pretty cool knowing what they had on the line that we could end that.”

Per Ian Rapoport, Commanders WR Terry McLaurin is believed to have a toe sprain and will undergo an MRI to determine the full extent of the injury.

Cowboys

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy believes WR Jalen Tolbert‘s confidence has helped him put together a strong preseason.

“Absolutely. Yeah, I mean, just the confidence number one,” McCarthy said, via PFT. “It just jumps off the field. I think that’s really attributed to his hard work. He’s had a heck of an offseason. He’s cashing in on opportunities. He’s going up and making plays. I like the instinct of plays, the scramble plays, the extended plays. So I just think it shows you how much he’s grown. He’s on the same page as the quarterbacks, so I thought he had a nice night.”

Giants

Rob Gronkowski recently said Giants HC Brian Daboll is the only coach he could bring him out of retirement. However, Daboll responded he “wouldn’t read too much” into Gronkowski’s comment, via Ryan Dunleavy.

Rob Gronkowski recently said Giants HC Brian Daboll is the only coach he could bring him out of retirement. However, Daboll responded he "wouldn't read too much" into Gronkowski's comment, via Ryan Dunleavy.

Daboll on Gronkowski: "I'm close with Rob. I have a lot of respect, admiration. I coached him for four years. He's a good friend. We've talked — I'm not saying we've talked about that but he's a close friend. When you coach someone for four years and he's a very productive player for you and really a good person — we're from the same town. I wouldn't read too much into that."