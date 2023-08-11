NFC Notes: Jahmyr Gibbs, Jordan Addison, Bears, Lions, Vikings

Bears

Bears veteran C Cody Whitehair feels grateful for the longevity of his career in Chicago after being drafted by the organization in 2016 out of Kansas State.

“I’ve been very blessed,” Whitehair said, via Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic. “Been able to play both guard spots and center. Had a lot of O-line coaches. I’ve seen a lot of people come and go. I’m very blessed to still be here and for them to still have faith in me for sure.”

Bears TE Cole Kmet mentioned how Whitehair has always been a consistent presence around the organization.

“This league is all about consistency, and being a person that people can trust,” Kmet said. “No one is worried about Cody when he leaves the building. No one is worried about Cody when he is in the building. We all know what to expect from him. When you know what to expect from people, you’re going to stick around.”

Lions

Lions OT Taylor Decker said first-round RB Jahmyr Gibbs is proving to have a “big burst” and ability to break tackles, while he also provides a good combination with David Montgomery.

“You guys have all seen,” Decker said, via Mike OHara of the team’s official site. “He’s got big burst. He can get to the second level and make a guy miss, and get to the third level and maybe hit a home run. It’s kind of nice to have kind of a yin and yang at the running back position. Not to say David can’t change speeds at the second level.”

Decker reiterated Gibbs is showing to have “big-play ability.”

“He’s got that big-play ability, that burst at the second level,” Decker said. “He’s definitely got a unique skill set. He’s going to be a good player. He’s got a special burst. I’ve seen him be a little shifty, make guys miss. I’m happy to have him.”

Vikings

Vikings first-round WR Jordan Addison said he is beginning to feel “a little more comfortable” and is building confidence in training camp.

“I’m definitely starting to feel a little more comfortable now,” Addison said, via Kevin Seifert of ESPN. “Just to see myself making plays at this level, it just gives me more confidence and it lets me know that I can be at this level and I should be here. I’m supposed to be here.”

Vikings WRs coach Keenan McCardell said Addison is proving to have tremendous route-running ability and can manipulate defensive backs.

“You see the suddenness, the slight movement to set guys up as the true great route runners always do,” McCardell said. “They very seldom exert a lot of energy to set a guy up. It’s just a subtle move naturally to get into a position. Whether it’s his outside shoulder to break out, or inside shoulder to break in, or getting in the defender’s blind spots. He knows that already as a route runner, which will vault him so far ahead of a lot of guys in this league in his class.”

Vikings QB Kirk Cousins wants Addison and his receivers to show “greatness at the catch point” and be productive in contested situations.

“I want to see greatness at the catch point,” Cousins said. “In this league, you’re going to make contested catches. Coverage is going to be tight. I’m going to have to throw it in tight windows, and you’ve got to show me, with somebody draped over you or someone about to come hit you, that you will have strong hands and make that catch. That’s what Justin does well, that’s what Adam [Thielen] does well, that’s what K.J. does well [and] T.J. [Hockenson]. It’s not for the faint of heart. And you have to have strong hands, and I think you can have all the athleticism in the world, but with how good the guys are covering you, if you’re not really strong at the catch point. it’s going to be hard to consistently be successful. That’s what I see from Jordan, is he’s pretty natural at the catch point, which is exciting.”