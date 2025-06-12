NFC Notes: Jaire Alexander, Falcons, Panthers, Saints Workouts

Falcons
- Per Josh Kendall of The Athletic, Falcons QB Kirk Cousins was in the front row of the team meeting on Tuesday.
- Atlanta HC Raheem Morris on Cousins: “He wasn’t someone I have seen every day, but I got a chance to say, ‘What’s up man?’”
- He added that the only absence from minicamp was DL Morgan Fox and it was excused for a personal reason.
- According to Tori McElhaney, Falcons RT Kaleb McGary is dealing with an undisclosed injury, which is why he has been absent from voluntary workouts. Morris said they are being cautious with both McGary and TE Kyle Pitts.
- Morris has no worries that Cousins’ presence could disturb the dynamic with QB Michael Penix Jr.: “Kirk is not in the business of disrupting Michael Penix.” (McElhaney)
- Cousins spoke on Penix: “Michael (Penix) is going to do great … I’m here to support him as he needs it.” (Will McFadden)
- He gave a lengthy response when asked what his best case scenario was: “Right now it’s being in the situation I am in and being the best I can. And hopefully in February, we — as an organization — are holding up the Lombardi Trophy. And how we do that is more important as a team that we do that, some way, some how. That’s where the focus has to be: That we as an organization win a championship and each one of us individually has to do our part in that to get there.” (McElhaney)
- The Falcons hired Ari Glazier as a Junior Football Data Analyst, per Neil Stratton.
Panthers
In response to a question about former Packers CB Jaire Alexander, who’s now a free agent, Panthers HC Dave Canales said the team is always looking to bolster the roster, but is comfortable with the cornerback room.
“We’re always looking,” he said, via Panthers Wire. “We’re always open, we’re always looking. But right now, I feel good about the group that’s competing out there.”
Saints
- Aaron Wilson reports the Saints are hosting UDFA TE Seth Green for a workout.
- Wilson adds New Orleans is also hosting CB Jayden Price for a workout as well.
- Aaron Wilson reports that the Saints are working out former Falcons OL Barry Wesley.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!